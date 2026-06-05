• The deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is forcing locals to reimagine traditional funeral rites

•A scene captured official burial teams in full protective gear, in contrast to the deeply emotional and musical mourning customs of local communities

•Families faced the devastating reality of being unable to give their deceased loved ones a proper send-off after the traditional funeral ban on 22 May 2026

Any Ebola related deaths not allowed traditional funeral rites in DRC. Image: CDC / Cotton Bro / Pexels

Source: UGC

A resurgent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) resulted in the sacred funeral rites of the deceased. getting banned. In an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus, the Congolese government and international health organisations implemented strict health protocols that prohibit traditional burial practices involving physical contact with the dead.

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CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that mandatory safety measures are causing tension between public health necessity and centuries-old cultural traditions. In the DRC, funeral rites involve washing and touching the body of the deceased; they are acts of devotion which are now considered life-threatening. Instead, teams dressed in head-to-toe personal protective equipment (PPE) now manage the remains, handling the deceased with sterile precision. According to CNN, the farmer’s loved ones did not see official documents that he had lobola because the test centre has a huge backlog. Watch the video below:

Why did DRC ban traditional funerals?

The Ebola virus remains active in bodily fluids after death, making the moments following death the most dangerous for infection. Health officials emphasise that while the band is devastating for families, they are the only way. The video captured that singing remained a central, heartbreaking element of the grieving process; the physical separation enforced by the health teams has left many families in a state of unresolved grief. The inability to perform final cultural rituals is a secondary trauma after losing a relative to a disease. Read people's comments below:

The backlog at DRC's Ebola test centre prevents families from doing any traditional burials. Image: Mart Production / Pexels

Source: UGC

Cassie Gail said:

"The singing gives me chills and makes me cry! Praying for Africa and her people hard, every day! 🖤 "

Monique💕 commented:

"As a public health student, community participation is one of the hardest things to get in doing a health intervention…especially when it’s interfering with the community’s culture. I pray his soul rest in peace, and God help the country."

Trista🌸🌞😽🎀✝️ added:

"The singing in the background gives me chills, it’s beautiful, it’s so sad that they're not able to do traditions. "

slappyhamhole said:

"I don’t think you should be doing this at the funeral. The singing is amazing."

Cloud.Jumper007 commented:

"The singing in the background is beautiful and also heartbreaking. 💔 "

𝒜𝒷𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒'𝓈 𝓈𝓅𝒶𝓂 added:

"The singing in the background is so moving 😞 "

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Source: Briefly News