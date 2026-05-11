Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Confirms 97 People Identified for Possible Hantavirus Exposure, SA Debates
- Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has provided an update about the hantavirus cases in South Africa after an outbreak on a cruise ship
- The Minister of Health confirmed that they were working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to trace cases locally
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the Health Minister's update, sharing mixed reactions to the latest news
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG – Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that the number of people in the country who possibly came into contact with hantavirus-infected people has risen to 97.
The Minister of Health confirmed the number to SABC News on 11 May 2026 as the virus continues to make headlines. Fears were raised in the country after a hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was off the coast of Cape Verde.
Two of the passengers who tested positive arrived in South Africa, prompting fears that the virus could spread. One has since passed away.
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While hantaviruses are primarily contracted from infected rodents, such as through contact with the urine, droppings, or saliva, the Andes strain is the only hantavirus with confirmed human-to-human transmission. This transmission is rare and typically requires prolonged, close personal contact with an infected person.
Health Department working with World Health Organisation
Speaking about the cases in South Africa, the Health Minister confirmed that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Department of Health were working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to trace cases locally.
He stated that 97 people were identified as possible contacts, and 90 had been traced already. None of those people has shown symptoms of the virus yet.
“We are concerned about contacts, whether it’s from the plane, from the ambulance or health workers. They are all equally contacts. “So far, we’ve identified 97 contacts, 90 of whom have been reached already and advised, and they are being watched. We’ll watch them for the whole six weeks,” he said.
He added that four of the contacts were based in the Western Cape, while 86 are in Gauteng.
South Africans weigh in on the news
Social media users weighed in on the news, sharing mixed reactions to it.
Rosemary Kotele said:
“The minute they started talking about human-to-human transmission, I knew that things would start going south.”
Di Webber suggested:
“The UK has implemented a policy of isolation for those who have been in contact with the hantavirus. We should do the same here in SA.
Katjie Vanie Baan claimed:
“Same cast, different script.”
Aviwe Mtitsibana agreed:
“Started with their 2020 drama.”
Czwe Keith Mlalandle asked:
“Didn't he say we should not worry? That we are more than capable of handling the situation?
Sibusiso London Maseko questioned:
“Are you ready for Covid19 season 2?”
Felicia Mashwama added:
“Strength to us who work in healthcare centres. I don’t wish to go through the Covid era again.”
Marumo Elly John stated:
“So, we are going back to lockdown.”
Other stories about the hantavirus
Briefly News has covered several stories about the recent confirmed cases aboard the cruise ship.
- The World Health Organisation confirmed that there were cases of hantavirus linked to a cruise ship off Cape Verde.
- South African health officials were on alert after a British tourist was admitted to intensive care in Johannesburg after testing positive.
- One of the passengers aboard the cruise ship where the hantavirus broke out spoke about being on the ship after three people died.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za