CAPE VERDE—One of the passengers who was aboard the cruise ship where the hantavirus broke out sobbed about being stuck on the ship after three people died from the outbreak.

A passenger pleaded for prayers as over 100 are stuck on the MV Hondius after an outbreak. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, the passenger is identified as US travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, a passenger aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. The ship was docked at the Cape Verde port after the passengers were struck by the outbreak. The New York Post posted a video of Rosmarin pouring his heart out while on the ship on its @nypost X account.

Passenger scared after hantavirus outbreak

Rosmarin said that the passengers are not just headlines but people with families and lives waiting for them at home. He added that there was a lot of uncertainty. All the passengers want is to feel safe, have clarity and to get home.

“There are real people behind it, and this isn't something happening somewhere far away. It's happening to us, right now.”

View the video on X here:

Hantavirus reaches SA

South African authorities were on high alert after a British passenger was rushed to a private hospital in Sandton after he fell ill on the ship. He was flown in and is currently in a critical condition.

His wife and another passenger were flown to different facilities. His wife was flown to a medical facility in Kempton Park after she collapsed at the OR Tambo International Airport.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is defined by the World Health Organisation as a dangerous virus spread by rodents, especially through their droppings, saliva or urine. It causes serious illnesses and mainly affects the lungs or kidneys. Symptoms include the flu, fever and tiredness, and can become more serious, including difficulty breathing and coping. There is currently no specific cure.

Source: Briefly News