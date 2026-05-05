Cruise Passenger Opens Up After 3 Passengers Killed by Hantavirus
CAPE VERDE—One of the passengers who was aboard the cruise ship where the hantavirus broke out sobbed about being stuck on the ship after three people died from the outbreak.
According to Reuters, the passenger is identified as US travel blogger Jake Rosmarin, a passenger aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. The ship was docked at the Cape Verde port after the passengers were struck by the outbreak. The New York Post posted a video of Rosmarin pouring his heart out while on the ship on its @nypost X account.
Passenger scared after hantavirus outbreak
Rosmarin said that the passengers are not just headlines but people with families and lives waiting for them at home. He added that there was a lot of uncertainty. All the passengers want is to feel safe, have clarity and to get home.
“There are real people behind it, and this isn't something happening somewhere far away. It's happening to us, right now.”
"Praying for your safety": Passenger on the hantavirus outbreak cruise ship breaks silence, SA moved
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View the video on X here:
Hantavirus reaches SA
South African authorities were on high alert after a British passenger was rushed to a private hospital in Sandton after he fell ill on the ship. He was flown in and is currently in a critical condition.
His wife and another passenger were flown to different facilities. His wife was flown to a medical facility in Kempton Park after she collapsed at the OR Tambo International Airport.
What is Hantavirus?
Hantavirus is defined by the World Health Organisation as a dangerous virus spread by rodents, especially through their droppings, saliva or urine. It causes serious illnesses and mainly affects the lungs or kidneys. Symptoms include the flu, fever and tiredness, and can become more serious, including difficulty breathing and coping. There is currently no specific cure.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za