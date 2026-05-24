Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their second CAF Champions League crown, finally ending a 10-year wait after edging ASFAR 2–1 on aggregate in a tense final played at a packed and hostile Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

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The South African side entered the second leg holding a 1–0 advantage from the first meeting, but first-leg goalscorer Aubrey Modiba was left out of the matchday squad. Coach Miguel Cardoso made just one adjustment, bringing Divine Lunga back into the starting XI at left-back.

AS FAR were handed a boost just before halftime when VAR intervention led the referee to award a penalty after Lunga was judged to have committed a foul. Mohamed Hrimat converted confidently from the spot to give the home team the lead on the night.

Sundowns, however, responded immediately before the interval. After Tashreeq Matthews redirected Brayan Leon’s delivery, the ball fell kindly to Teboho Mokoena, who unleashed a precise first-time strike off the underside of the crossbar to restore parity.

The hosts were later awarded another penalty in the 74th minute after Williams was ruled to have fouled Youssef El Fahli following a VAR review. This time, though, the Sundowns goalkeeper atoned for the earlier setback by producing a crucial save to deny Hrimat from the spot.

Sundowns set new record

After losing in the final against Pyramids FC last season, the Brazilians made sure they clinched a record of second title this campaign.

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With the win over AS FAR this season, the Pretoria giants becomes the first Premier Soccer League side to win the CAF Champions League twice after being victorious in the competition in 2016 and now in 2026.

Orlando Pirates are the second South African side to have won the competition after their triumph in 1995.

Source: Briefly News