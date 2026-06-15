A woman shared a short TikTok tour of her compact one-room shack setup

Organising advice around small-space living points to simple habits that make every corner work smarter

Mzansi reacts with a mix of praise and questions, especially after noticing one unexpected detail in the layout

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Woman gives a tour of her home. Image: @curvesbydina

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaans woman gave viewers a look inside her living space. Mzansi praised and questioned her living arrangement.

A TikTok video by @curvesbydina, posted on 14 June 2026, has gone viral, after Dina shows the inside of her home, a compact one-room shack that includes a bed, toilet, shower and kitchen space and clothing space.

The viewing only lasted eighteen seconds and showed a setup that was neat and clean. Dina captioned the clip:

“House tour!”

She showed how the kitchen and bathroom space were divided by the fridge. Image: @curvesbydina

Source: TikTok

Making small spaces work through simple organisation

According to Abbey Organises, living in small spaces can work well if you focus on smart organisation and intentional living rather than size.

She explains that she has lived in a range of tight spaces over the years, from a shared college dorm room to a one-bedroom apartment and later a compact townhouse with children, all of which required practical adjustments.

Her main tips for making small spaces work include:

Regularly decluttering and getting rid of unused items

Creating “zones” within shared rooms for different activities

Maximising storage through vertical space and closet systems

Keeping floors clear to reduce clutter and improve flow

Being selective about what is brought into the home

She notes that even a small home can feel comfortable and functional when it is well organised, adding that simplicity and consistency make it easier to live in limited space.

View the TikTok video below:

South Aricans react to the layout

Viewers weighed in with everything from shock, to praise and encouragement. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Freeman commented:

"Fridge next to the toilet is wild but your place is beautiful”

Sunflower wrote:

“Dis jou plekkie..jou space..jou geld..dis skoon en gemaklik” (It's your place..your space..your money..it's clean and comfortable..)

Noleen commented:

“Teminste het jy n bly plek moenie worry wat mense se nie. Dit lyk lekker cozy.😊🤍” ("At least you have a happy place, don't worry about what people say. It looks nice and cozy.")

mummigirl1 wrote:

“Batcheloress pad♥️,”

Sybil Petersen said:

“My sister, you live within your means and stay out of debt”

Shane Southgate wrote, said:

“Jou plek is skoon en netjies, dit is die belangrikste, solank jy gelukkig is.” (“Your place is clean and tidy, that's the most important thing, as long as you're happy.”)

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Source: Briefly News