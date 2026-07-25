Some of Mzansi's top entertainment stars have built remarkable careers despite coming from some of South Africa's most powerful political families

The list includes an Uzalo actress, an Amapiano DJ who headlined Coachella, and a hip-hop artist with an Oxford doctorate

Each star deliberately carved an independent path in entertainment, keeping their political roots largely out of the spotlight

Gugu Gumede, DBN Gogo, and more celebrities were born into powerful political families. Images: itsgugugumede, dbngogo

Source: Instagram

South Africa's entertainment industry has quietly been shaped by a generation of stars who grew up in the shadow of political power, yet chose the spotlight of pop culture over the corridors of Parliament.

1. Gugu Gumede

Actress Gugu Gumede, who won over audiences as Mamlambo on SABC1's Uzalo before her role as Joyce Gomora on The Polygamist captivated viewers worldwide, is the daughter of the late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, founder of the National Freedom Party and former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology. Gumede built her acting reputation entirely on her own dramatic talent, with little reference to her mother's political legacy.

2. Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube

Behind the camera, Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube has quietly become one of local television's most influential forces. As executive producer and co-founder of Stained Glass TV, she is responsible for hits including Uzalo, The Wife, eHostela, and The Polygamist, which recently gained international traction. She is the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma and ANC veteran Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and is married to the son of Zimbabwean political leader Professor Welshman Ncube.

3. DBN Gogo

Perhaps the most recognisable name on the list is Mandisa Radebe, better known as DBN Gogo. The internationally acclaimed Amapiano DJ and producer is the daughter of Jeff Radebe, one of post-apartheid South Africa's longest-serving cabinet ministers, and businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe Radebe. During the early years of her career, she deliberately kept her family background private, allowing her music and headline performances at festivals like Coachella to speak for themselves.

Not everyone knows that DBN Gogo's father is veteran politician Jeff Radebe. Images: dbngogo/ Instagram, joy_zelda/ Twitter

Source: UGC

4. Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh took a different route entirely. The Oxford-educated doctor first appeared in the public eye as a member of the hip-hop group Entity, which included the late rapper AKA. He has since become a respected public intellectual and hosts the current affairs platform SMWX. His father is senior counsel Advocate Dali Mpofu, who has been a prominent figure across the ANC, EFF, and MK Party.

5. Phila Madlingozi

Actor, singer, and reality TV personality Phila Madlingozi made his name on Idols SA before securing roles in productions such as Intersexions, The Queen, and the reality series Born Into Fame. His father is Afro-pop legend Ringo Madlingozi, who later served as a Member of Parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Phila Madlingozi is the son of legendary Afro-pop musician Ringo Madlingozi. Image: Celebrity - Update SA

Source: Facebook

6. Midnight Uzo

Rounding out the list is singer and trombonist Midnight Uzo, real name Skhumbuzo Mazibuko. The soulful musician is the daughter of former cabinet minister and ex-ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini. She has been carving a distinctive niche in the local music scene and recently collaborated with Kwaito veteran Professor on the single Hayi.

Former ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini is the mother of musician Skhumbuzo Mazibuko, known as Midnight Uzo. Images: midnight_uzo/ Instagram, sbahlesonke0/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Gugu Gumede and Sdumo Mtshali bag career wins

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Gugu Gumede and Sdumo Mtshali's recent achievements.

Riding the wave of the success of The Polygamist, the actors celebrated major career wins with their supporters.

Source: Briefly News