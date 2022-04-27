The ANC National Executive Committee has made a decision to dismantle the party’s Women’s League

The ANC's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, said the Women's League will be replaced with a national task team

The decision to disband the league came after its mandate had expired, according to Mashatile

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee has made a decision to disband the party’s Women’s League. This comes in the wake of the league’s leader Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury conviction.

Treasurer general of the political party Paul Mashatile said the league will be replaced with a national task team. He added that there was a unanimous decision to disband the Women’s League.

The conclusion came after the Executive Committee learnt that the former national assembly speaker and defence minister Thandi Modise was tasked with reviewing the condition of the Women’s League. The league also noted the negative impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which did not allow it to hold national conferences, TimesLIVE reported.

Mashatile added that the national committee praised the Women’s League for maintaining public appearances despite the challenges it faced.

The political party approached the Women’s League problems strategically by allowing the task team to investigate the thoughts of all those involved and understand its challenges. Eyewitness News reported that decided to break apart the league came after its mandate had expired.

Social media users commented on the controversy

@GeorgeMarima1 commented:

“Why disband instead of removing Bathabile only? these factional tendencies will destroy the movement.”

@londid53 wrote:

“Finally! The sad part is it may be too late. Damage is irreparable.”

@Smuts8Jan posted:

“Mamma Winnie was a convicted fraudster! They must name the town after Stompie. The boy who mamma Winnie’s football gang killed. I wonder when the @NPA_Prosecutes will arrest his killers?”

@BabaDumi added:

“Is that not sexist though? Where will those aunties host their stokvel now?”

