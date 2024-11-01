Global site navigation

Who is Rick Hoffman's wife? Here is what you should know
Who is Rick Hoffman's wife? Here is what you should know

by  Rodah Mogeni 4 min read

Rick Hoffman is an American actor widely recognised for his roles as Jerry Best in The Bernie Mac Show, Chase Chapman in Samantha Who? and Louis Litt in the drama series Suits. Aside from his career, his personal life, especially his relationship status has been a topic of speculation. Find out what we know about Rick Hoffman's wife.

Rick Hoffman at Vista Theatre in Los Angeles, California (L). Rick at Sheraton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel (R). Photo: Michael Tullberg, Stewart Cook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Rick Hoffman has been in the entertainment industry for over twenty years. He made his acting debut as a security guard in the 1997 film Conspiracy Theory and has since appeared in various TV shows and movies, including Lethal Weapon 4, The $treet and Blood Work. Learn more details about Rick Hoffman’s family and personal life here.

Rick Hoffman's profile summary

Full nameRichard Edward Hoffman
GenderMale
Date of birth 12 June 1970
Age53 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthNew York City, United States
Current residence Los Angeles, California
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityJewish
SexualityStraight
ReligionJudaism
Height5'9" (172 cm)
Weight177 lbs (78 kgs)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherCharlie Hoffman
MotherGail Hoffman
Siblings1
Relationship statusSingle
Children2
SchoolThe Wheatley School
UniversityUniversity of Arizona
ProfessionActor
Social mediaInstagram

How old is Rick Hoffman?

The American actor is 53 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 June 1970 in New York City to Charles and Gail Hoffman. He grew up alongside his brother, Jeff, in Roslyn Heights, New York. Rick graduated from the University of Arizona and later relocated to Los Angeles, California, to start an acting career.

Fast five facts about Rick Hoffman.
Fast five facts about Rick Hoffman. Photo: Nigel Parry (modified by author)
Source: Original

Who is Rick Hoffman's wife?

Is Rick Hoffman married? While much is known about his professional endeavours, Rick has kept details of his personal life under wraps. He has never publicly revealed any information about his marital status or dating history, and therefore, he is presumed single.

Rick has two sons, Hoffman and Cole, who he often posts about on his Instagram page. However, the biological mothers of Rick Hoffman’s children remain a mystery. In 2021, he shared an adorable video of himself and his son as a baby on Instagram. Along with the video of the baby boy, he wrote,

6 years ago ... I'm so proud of my son, there are no words to describe. My love and joy.

In 2022, he shared a video of Cole babbling at the window. Rick wrote in the caption,

The love of my life turns 8 today! I'm still excited when I pull up to the house. I hope it never changes. Happy, Healthy Birthday, Cole! I love you more than anything!

Is Rick Hoffman gay?

The Suits actor has faced speculation about his sexuality, particularly after playing a gay character in the short film Our Time is Up (2004). However, according to various sources, Rick is not gay and has not publicly discussed his sexuality.

Rick Hoffman during Suits College Tour at Georgia Tech.
Rick Hoffman during Suits College Tour at Georgia Tech on 2 April 22014. Photo: Moses Robinson
Source: Getty Images

Rick Hoffman's career highlights

Rick began his professional acting career in 1997 after appearing as a security guard in the film Conspiracy Theory. He had some other minor roles until he landed a main role as Freddie Sacker on the series The $treet.

Rick rose to stardom after playing Louis Litt on the hit television series Suits (2011–2019). His portrayal of the quirky, ambitious, and often vulnerable attorney won him widespread praise, making Louis one of the most memorable characters in the series.

Beyond Suits, Rick's career includes various guest appearances on popular shows like The Practice, Law & Order: SVU, and The Bernie Mac Show. He has also appeared in films such as Hostel and Cellular. Below is a list of some of his popular movies and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

  • The Bernie Mac Show (2002-2005)
  • Cellular (2004)
  • Monk (2004)
  • Commander in Chief (2006)
  • The Condemned (2007)
  • Leverage (2008)
  • Knight Rider (2009)
  • Samantha Who? (2007-2009)

Frequently asked questions about Rick Hoffman

Rick Hoffman's fame in the entertainment industry has sparked curiosity about his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

  • What is Rick Hoffman famous for? He is known for playing Jerry Best in The Bernie Mac Show, Louis Litt in Suits and Chase Chapman in Samantha Who?
  • Where was Rick Hoffman born? He was born in New York City, United States.
  • Who is Rick Hoffman married to? According to reports, the actor is not married and has never been married before.
  • How many kids does Rick Hoffman have? He has two sons named Hoffman and Cole. He has not revealed the identity of the children's mothers.
  • Who is Louis Litt actor’s wife in Suits? Louis married Sheila at the end of the season.

Many fans are eager to know who Rick Hoffman's wife is. As of 2024, the actor is not married or dating anyone. However, he has two sons, whose mothers' identity remains undisclosed. Known for his role as Louis Litt on Suits, Rick has kept details about his romantic relationships away from the public's prying eyes.

