Iconic South African recording artist Lebza The Villain earned the respect of local netizens after he bore his soul on the DJ Fresh podcast 'WAW'

The Mzansi hitmaker could not hold back his tears as tributes poured in for him while he spoke about his career in the local music scene

Local netizens reacted on social media to show their respect for Lebza, while some admired the tight bond he has with Fresh

Lebza The Villain earned respect from local netizens after he broke down in tears during a recent episode of the DJ Fresh podcast WAW [What a Week].

The well-known Mzansi recording artist bore his soul on the podcast, hosted by radio heavyweight Fresh, much to the delight of fans and fellow media personalities.

Lebza The Villian cried on DJ Fresh's podcast 'WAW'. Image: lebzathevillai and djfreshsa/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

During the podcast, Fresh, who recently showed off his tattoo, and his guest shared experiences in music before the episode quickly turned when Lebza started crying after hearing tributes.

Lebza expresses his feelings on WAW

Watch Lebza's heartfelt reaction in the video below:

As Lebza started crying, Fresh tried to level things out by making jokes about not having tissues on hand, which brought a short between the two.

Fresh then continued to light-heartedly poke fun at his guest as the man, who recently returned to radio, showed the bond between himself and Lebza.

Lebza advertsied his upcoming event on an Instagram post:

Fresh has shown in the past to be a compassionate person after sharing a moment with an elderly fan while attending an event.

Lebza The Villain is well respected in South Africa. Image@ djfreshsa.

Source: Instagram

Fans admire Lebza

Local netizens reacted on social media to show respect to Lebza, saying they were proud of the recording artist and they admired his influence on Mzansi’s music scene.

Feloletee admires Lebza:

“Lebza is one pure-hearted person and deserves so many blessings. I wish the universe and God bless him with all his dreams beyond.”

Lisamadibe admires the bond:

“He has always been in your corner for as long as I could remember and Boston media days! Ahhh man 😍❤️ beautiful! I’m proud of you!”

Rapper Reasonhd_was laughing:

“That Kleenex ad 😂😂😂😂.”

Mzansi songstress unathi.co loves Lebza:

“Lebza♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Djfaefae has respect for Lebza:

“Lebza is an unsung hero 🙌 this dude is behind so many female DJs perfecting their technique ❤️ Respect & love king.”

Nomusa_makeup_artist loved the interaction:

“I remember our conversation about Mo Flava. Look at you now, I know he always believed in you since high school. Big ups, it’s people like Mo Flava that touch people’s lives without wanting anything in return 🔥🔥🙌.”

Ck_mtwesi is a fan:

“Lebza the Villain!!! One of the coolest DJs! 🙌👏More blessings!!”

Thebetsilem has fond memories:

“Lebza was one of my DJ teachers. An incredible soul. Love you Lebza x.”

Leratokganyago showed respect:

“Lebza is one of the purest humans I know ❤️.”

Nelondlovu feels for Lebza:

“As men, we rarely hear people singing our praises. Sometimes we don't even want or expect them singing our praises and when it does happen we become hysterical.”

