Penny Lebyane has opened up about the reality that South African celebrities face behind the glitz and glamour

She suggested that the industry is plagued by issues such as substance abuse, mental illness and criminal activities

A section of social media users accused her of being a hypocrite while others urged her to name and shame celebrities

Penny Lebyane calls out South African celebrities. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Renowned media personality Penny Lebyane has called out the South African entertainment industry, emphasising that it is not as glamorous as it looks from the outside. She follows in the footsteps of rapper Cassper Nyovest, who recently spoke out against the fake luxury lifestyle.

Penny Lebyane calls out SA entertainment industry

The former Radio 2000 presenter took to her X account on Tuesday, 4 March, and shared her thoughts on the country’s entertainment industry. She suggested that celebrities aren’t the role models their fans make them out to be.

Penny Lebyane also suggested that celebrities are struggling behind the scenes. She posted:

“South African Entertainment Industry = Alcoholism and Drug Addiction, Promiscuity and Prostitution, Mental illness, Sangomas and Cult Christians, Gamblers, Pimps and Drug lords. The results so far of what looks like success.”

When social media user Donovan Calvin Meyer suggested that Penny Lebyane should write a memoir about her experience in the entertainment industry, the veteran presenter retorted:

“You guys don't buy or read books aowa.”

Netizens react to Penny Lebyane's criticism of SA celebrities

Several netizens labelled Penny a hypocrite, while others agreed with her sentiments. Another section of netizens suggested reasons behind the decline of the South African entertainment industry. Some even urged Penny Lebyane to name and shame celebrities.

Here are some of the comments:

@mojobaby01 agreed:

“Finally, someone said it as it is 🙌 👏. Unfortunately, there are no helping hands for those who need it, but careers and talents are going down the drain.”

@ etm811 said:

You are just about to become the least favourite, if not hated for this truth.”

@GreatThabiso suggested:

“Name and shame.”

@IsaacSebata argued:

“The problem is lack of coordination, governance and accountability in this sector. Everybody does things the way they want, and it has become an industry where money is laundered freely without question. In fact, this industry is a crime scene.”

@Azania0902 reminisced:

“You're one of a few who relied purely on your talent and hosting skills in the era when social media was not a thing. At that time, Metro FM was not appointing influencers. To me, "Lebyane" was one of us Pedi tribe on an urban radio 📻”

@sandil_mlangeni added:

“Not forgetting the level of explicit content on SA TV shows🤣Hollywood has even moved on from such explicit content.”

@blackclever2 highlighted:

“Since 1996, you have been part of the industry. Where do you fall in all that you have mentioned or you've done it all in these 30 years?”

@unmask_the80795 said:

“Almost the entire entertainment industry around the world is wrapped around that, it's only those few gifted and called individuals that are there to survive the odds.”

Penny Lebyane secures hosting gig on SABC1

Meanwhile, Penny Lebyane recently landed a new gig on SABC 1.

The seasoned presenter was announced as the host of Season 3 of the docu-reality series The Big Secret.

Penny Lebyane exposes the SA entertainment industry. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Big Secret is a docu-reality series that helps viewers freely disclose their confessions and liberate themselves from the burden of secrets to their family, close friends, or lovers.

Penny Lebyane stuns in red swimsuit

Briefly News previously reported that sent social media into a frenzy after posting a picture wearing a sultry red swimsuit.

In the caption, she humorously referenced her ex, DJ Fresh, reminding him of what he was missing.

Source: Briefly News