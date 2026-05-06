South African actress Katlego Danke has opened up about having a spiritual gift that has helped her level of discernment

The former Gomora star even mentioned how this gift has helped her navigate the industry and choose certain roles

Mzansi was shocked to find out that Katlego Danke had a gift, so they shared their thoughts on the viral video

Katlego Danke stated that she has a spiritual gift. Image: Katlegodankeofficial

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning Mzansi actress Katlego Danke raised eyebrows when she revealed that she is a prophetic dreamer.

The former Gomora and Generations star was in a podcast interview where she opened up about having this spiritual gift and its impact on her personal life and career.

Katlego says she has a gift

The talented Katlego Danke spoke about her ability to sense demonic spirits in an environment where they are present. Speaking to Koketso Naledi Motaung on her YouTube channel, Danke said:

"I got to a stage where I would pick up spirits. I could walk into a room and tell you that there are spirits in this house," she said. When Motaung asked her what kind of spirits she was referring to, Katlego said, "Demonic spirits. They would seek me out."

When asked about roles she would never have taken because of her gifts, Katlego agreed with the statement, saying the gift became a major part of who she is.

"Absolutely! This is actually the heartbeat of who you are, and that must govern how you operate in those spaces," she said, adding that she would turn down some roles. "I was walking through a prophetic journey without understanding it. I was walking through the senses," she added.

Katlego Danke has opened up about her spiritual gift. Image: Katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

The X clip was shared by user @au_badela, who shared the caption:

"I’m currently watching this podcast, and it’s so interesting to hear someone give language to your path, almost like they’re putting words to your own experiences and journey. I didn’t know that Katlego is a prophetic dreamer."

Mzansi responds to Katlego's revelation

Danke has always trended for her ageless beauty. Now, she is trending because of this interview. Below are some of the reactions online:

@Irvinpooe responded:

"I have worked with her before, and she would literally sit there and just read her physical Bible. There is something profoundly spiritual about her."

@Micky16541674 gushed:

"Wow, endorsements. What a lesson. Never thought about it. I have unknowingly been endorsing darkness. I was contamplating of coming off X, but it is for lessons like these that I am still here. Now need to be weary with content I engage with."

@NkosiPardon replied:

"Imagine endorsing darkness consciously in broad daylight. I'm getting chills all over my body."

Letoya accused of being a fake sangoma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Letoya Makhene was once accused of being a fake sangoma. The singer was seen on Fake Gobela arguing with her alleged student, who expressed frustration at Letoya's work.

Social media users weighed in on the show, with many now questioning whether or not Letoya is who she claims to be.

Source: Briefly News