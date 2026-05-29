A popular Zimbabwean TikTok content creator by the name of Ndoyisile Sibindi shared a powerful testimony

This followed the viral deportation scandal, which rocked social media when people said he was arrested by immigration officers

Ndoyisile, in the TikTok video, spoke about the power of not being shaken by negativity when you're strong in your faith

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Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisile Sibindi gave a powerful testimony to his followers. Image: ndoyisile.sn

Source: Instagram

Popular Content Creator Ndoyisile Sibindi was a trending topic on social media after he shared a testimony on TikTok.

This followed the deportation scandal he faced when gossipmongers claimed that he was arrested by immigration officers and was sent back to Zimbabwe.

Ndoyisile shares powerful testimony

While cooking chicken and pasta, Ndoyisile played a spiritual song, saying it is a testimony in his life. He related to the song because he has felt the powerful works of God in his life and felt his presence.

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"My life is a testimony. While I wait for the chicken to cook, let me share this with you. There are hurdles in life that you have no idea how you're gonna get out of. But you make it through, and people often ask how you did it or how you got out of this situation. You end up not knowing how to even explain it," he said, talking from experience.

He reminded believers that having a strong faith in God invites a lot of negativity, but it is important not to let that shake you.

"Remember that God say 'No weapons formed against you shall prosper'," he emphasised.

Watch Ndoyisile's video below:

Why Ndoyisile trended

If it wasn't for his Top Billing presenter search, it was claims made by @ISephara, who claimed that Ndoyisile Sibindi had been arrested by immigration officers.

“Zimbabwean man, Ndoyisile Sibindi, has been arrested by immigration officers. This follows him, making repeated insults against South Africans. South Africans found his exact location and notified Home Affairs immigration officers, who went to his location and immediately arrested him. He is currently in police holding cells, being processed to appear in court, then to be deported. He had a study VISA. However, the study VISA expired over 5 years ago, and he has been unemployed and living in SA illegally.”

Ndoyisile clapped back at the post, taking aim at journalism, saying "it is dead." On the brighter side, his account grew by 12,000 followers since sharing his Top Billing audition video.

Below are some of the reactions from online users in reaction to Ndoyisile's post:

Nthabi said:

"When you started preaching, I just like the video many times."

Revival Reevah Hlophe shared:

"Yazi, sometimes you watch in passing, kanti theres a message for you in it. Thank you, Ndoyi."

Mählängü°°Milly° replied:

"You just made my morning, that’s very beautiful, I love you."

Zimbabwean TikToker Ndoyisile Sibindi opened up about his testimony. Image: ndoyisile.sn

Source: Instagram

Zim TikTok dragged for claiming South Africa has 'free' pills

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ndoyisile rubbed people the wrong way with his take on the medicine supply in South Africa.

Netizens did not hold back as they slammed the Zimbabwean who gave his hot take on the accessibility of medicines to everyone.

Source: Briefly News