Kaizer Chiefs have begun restructuring ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, highlighted by the acquisition of a high-profile defender with experience in the South African men’s national team setup.

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According to SABC Sport, the Soweto club have completed the signing of centre-back Thabo Moloisane on a free transfer. The report indicates that Chiefs acted decisively to secure his signature, edging out competition from Sekhukhune United in the race for his services. The deal is expected to be made official only once the transfer window opens on 1 July.

Moloisane featured prominently last season, making 33 appearances across all competitions, including 21 outings in the Betway Premiership. Despite occasional suspensions and minor injury setbacks, he remained a consistent presence, with durability regarded as one of his standout attributes given his limited time on the sidelines.

This represents a significant coup for Chiefs, especially as the Bafana Bafana international had also been linked with rivals such as newly crowned league champions Orlando Pirates and CAF elite side Mamelodi Sundowns.

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The 27-year-old reportedly turned down an extension at Stellenbosch FC, and will now face stiff competition for a starting berth from defenders including Given Msimango, Inácio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Zitha Kwinika, and Aden McCarthy.

His arrival comes amid broader changes at the Soweto giants following the departure of the technical team led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who had earlier stepped in after Nasreddine Nabi’s exit during the season.

Looking ahead, Kaizer Chiefs will compete across multiple fronts, including the MTN8, Nedbank Cup, Carling Knockout, the CAF Confederation Cup, and the domestic league, where they will be targeting a stronger finish after securing a top-three position in the most recent season.

Source: Briefly News