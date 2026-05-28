The drama on Skeem Saam reached a fever pitch in the recent episode, with the storyline surrounding Clement's downward spiral becoming a major talking point for viewers

During the latest episode, the troubled young man's health takes a horrific turn, leaving viewers shaken and lamenting how his life had turned out

This follows the introduction of a social media-famous anti-drug activist brought in by Clement's loved ones to help him take back control of his life

Clement's erratic behaviour on 'Skeem Saam' took a horrific turn. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

The drama on Skeem Saam reached new levels and left viewers deeply shaken after Clement (Vusi Leremi)’s heartbreaking downward spiral took a horrific and sudden turn.

In the latest episode of the hit SABC 1 soapie on 28 May 2026, the young man’s health took a devastating hit when he seemingly suffered a heart attack, as the harsh reality of his choices finally caught up with him.

The shocking scene, which took place at the Level Cafe, captured a dramatic stand-off between Clement and his uncle Phomolo, played by Sam Shale, whom he accused of wanting to kill him. This, after Lehasa tasked Phomolo to silence Clement, who had caught the businessman kissing another woman and betraying his new wife, Pretty, who is also the young man's aunt.

Clement switched from calm to sheer panic as Phomolo offered to take him home, claiming his family was worried sick about him, but he wasn't budging.

"I am not going anywhere. He wants to kill me. He came here to kill me. He threatened me. He strangled me after..."

Those were his last words before the star clenched his chest in pure agony, gasping for air while onlookers panicked and gathered around him, screaming for someone to call for medical help.

Clement suffered a heart attack after Uncle Phomolo tracked him down and comforted him at Level Cafe. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

The scene, which followed Clement's decision to go into hiding in fear for his life, sparked intense reactions across social media platforms, with fans lamenting how far the once-promising character has fallen.

This sudden medical crisis comes right on the heels of the viral teaser, introducing anti-drug activist Mr Moloto of LADGAG (Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism, and Crime) to intervene in a last-ditch effort to help Clement reclaim control of his life before it is too late.

While viewers have yet to watch the community leader in action, many continue to praise the soapie for its gripping yet relatable storylines.

Watch Clement's video below.

Fans react to Clement's traumatic scene

Viewers were both entertained and deeply moved by the scene and Vusi Leremi's ability to bring life to his character to life.

timmyturner1st expressed concern:

"Bathong, I hope Clemy finally realises that his addiction will ruin his career for good this time around. Phomolo's threats really drove him in hle."

bxnzow was suspicious:

"No, man, Clement has been a junkie before."

MsCougar21 praised Vusi Leremi:

"The actor playing Clement is nailing this role. Annoying as it is."

PromiseMD21 asked:

"No, Clement needs Mr Moloto ASAP. When is he coming?"

gcina_faith was impressed:

"Clement, big ups on this role, you’re killing it!"

Cornet Mamabolo comments on his new role

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cornet Mamabolo's new role since his unexpected exit from Skeem Saam.

After making his way back to the film industry following a brief hiatus, the actor was welcomed in a new film, with fans looking forward to having him back on their screens.

Source: Briefly News