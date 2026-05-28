A new photo of Jub Jub surfaced online, showing the rapper-turned-TV personality's drastic change since undergoing a cosmetic procedure

Months after revealing his plans to get rid of his belly fat through liposuction, the Uyajola 9/9 host revealed his new physique, and social media had plenty to say about his new look

While many users had their reservations about Jub Jub resorting to cosmetic surgery as opposed to the alternative of hitting the gym, others could not help but admire the incredible work done by his medical team

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Jub Jub's before and after pictures surface following his liposuction procedure. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub is once again the talk of the town, but this time, instead of trending for his controversial reality show, Uyajola 9/9, the rapper-turned-TV personality went viral for his new physique after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

On 27 May 2026, the Ndikhokhele hitmaker's before-and-after photos surfaced online, showing a drastic change in his midsection. The pictures were captured during a visit to Umhlanga-based medical facility, Herrwood Medical Centre, where he underwent liposuction to rid himself of excess belly fat.

The first photo, captured during the rapper's first consultation, shows his surgeon drawing markings across Jub Jub's stomach to map out the targeted areas for the fat removal procedure, while the second picture shows the dramatic results from the surgery, with his stomach appearing noticeably flatter and more toned.

The jaw-dropping transformation comes months after the controversial TV host openly shared his intentions to opt for cosmetic surgery as opposed to taking the longer route to weight loss.

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Before the procedure, Jub Jub candidly admitted that surgery became his final resort after various attempts failed to yield results. This included a stint on the popular medication Ozempic, which he revealed was ineffective for him because he struggled to maintain the strict dietary discipline required for the treatment to work.

"Being a black person, I love meat. You can't tell me to stay away from my meat."

See Jub Jub's before and after pictures below.

Jub Jub's new look gets Mzansi talking

Fans were impressed by the seamless results, with many openly applauding the flawless execution by his medical team. Read some of the comments below.

phiphiMT was stunned:

"The belly button was not messed with. Why do they do our girls like that?"

SthuliSkandabah said:

"He made the right decision. Look at him!"

YoursBrown supported Jub Jub:

"Honestly, if the funds are there, why not?"

ElsSaidIt posted:

"I’m so happy for him; he looks good!"

Online users discussed Jub Jub's transformation after undergoing liposuction. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others continue to criticise Jub Jub for taking the "easy" route to lose belly fat instead of hitting the gym.

RollingLALA55 criticised Jub Jub:

"What a waste of money, why didn't he just go to the gym?"

sfi1579 said:

"For me personally, I’d feel much better if I received such results with the gym."

ilovezizo_ reacted:

"He’s lazy. Could have just gone to the gym and eaten clean."

DeminNun posted:

"Why was the gym not an option here? Must be nice having money."

Shimza finally lifts the lid on his dramatic weight loss

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Shimza's interview, where he finally revealed what helped him lose weight.

Finally addressing the ongoing Ozempic allegations, the acclaimed DJ and producer broke his silence after being accused of having used the popular medication.

Source: Briefly News