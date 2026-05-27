A South African woman’s Instagram post about the true cost of having a baby privately has gone viral. Nicci Tiley shared the breakdown of her two deliveries in 2023 and 2025, and the numbers left many parents shaken.

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A pediatric nurse dresses a newborn baby on a changing mat in the neonatal ward at the DRK hospital in Chemnitz. Image: picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Her natural delivery bill came to R34,931 in total. Her medical aid covered R21,480 of that amount. That left a balance of R13,540 that could have come straight out of her pocket.

What the numbers actually look like

The breakdown showed exactly where the money went. Her gynaecologist charged R18,000 for the delivery alone. Medical aid only paid just over R5,000 of that specialist’s bill.

The hospital’s fee for the delivery and one overnight stay was R16,931. Her medical aid covered that portion in full, which was the only silver lining.

This is not unusual for South African private hospitals. Private hospital birth costs in the country range from R25,000 to over R120,000, depending on the province and the type of delivery. Most Johannesburg private hospitals quote between R25,000 and R45,000 for a natural birth.

The reason bills spiral so quickly comes down to specialists. Medical aid typically pays around R5,000 toward the gynaecologist’s fee, roughly R2,000 toward the anaesthetist, and about R1,000 toward the paediatrician. Private specialists are free to charge well above those rates.

Tiley’s biggest piece of advice was to get gap cover before falling pregnant. Gap cover bridges the difference between what a medical aid pays and what a specialist actually charges. Most providers apply a 12-month waiting period for pregnancy and childbirth, so signing up after a positive test is too late.

Gap cover stepped in and covered Tiley’s entire R13,540 shortfall. Without it, that money would have come from her own savings.

Watch the breakdown below:

Source: Briefly News