A video captured the harrowing experience some visitors had with a snake when they were in a private gaming reserve in Ga-Sekororo

The clip captured the reactions of guests who were looking to enjoy the outdoors get more scared when nature got too close

Viewers on social media were stunned by the sheer size of the reptile that came by the guest living quarters in Limpopo

A Giant snake shocked visitors at Limpopo game reserve. Image: Reto Wiezel / Pexels

Source: UGC

A video shared on 27 May 2025 showed an African rock python that found its way around a game reserve. The snake's appearance rendered the video a viral hit as people were in disbelief over its size. Online users shared their hilarious commentary about the snake.

An African python in a video by @mdntv.live was slithering all over the window of a guest room at a private game resort. The people inside were undoubtedly in fear as the snake explored the outside of their room. Guests exclaimed in shock as they watched the snake crawl just outside. According to experts, the African Python can grow up to three to five meters in length and can be 25 to 38 cm thick. Some can be bigger and weigh up to 55 kg. Watch the video of a giant African Python visiting people below:

Where are African pythons in South Africa?

Many people agreed that the size of the snake was terrifying and a typically found in the Limpopo area in the savannah and woodland areas. Viewers joked about how they would have reacted to the size of the snake. Read online users' comments about the snake below:

South Africans discussed python sightings in Limpopo. Image: Malgorzata Anna / Pexels

Source: UGC

cam9746 imagined the snake was looking for a place to sleep:

"Climbing into the thatched roof, for the night 😂"

___mpho______ joked about the big snake being dangerous:

"If we don’t hear from you in the next eight hours, we’ll look inside the belly of the beast."

kagodide_ntuli_1 was horrified:

"Imagine if the window was open 🙆"

milli_hunadi was scared of the snake:

"I will never go Gasekororo ever 😮 actually I don't wanna hear this name ever again 😢 I'm scared right now 😫 😭"

ksmile2708 joked about the giant snake:

"This python 🐍 belongs to the owner of the lodge."

khosi_xulus89 also added to the humour:

"The head and the other part of the body are already inside keep filming 😢"

mmathule was mortified by the snake's presence:

"Ah ah... Yerrr. That time we have a thatch house at home 😢"

angelinendlovu was horrified by the huge snake:

"I’d immediately pack my stuff and get myself out of that place. Forget the lodge, I am leaving the country."

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

South Africans shared their hilarious commentary after a snake was spotted walking upright in its signature position.

In a similar story, a black mamba was spotted crossing the road, expertly navigating the road with its head held up.

Viewers were mortified by a video of a highly venomous snake that snake catchers found coiled in a bed in a KZN home.

People could not stop reading about a video that captured a scene of two snakes that were fighting over a female.

Source: Briefly News