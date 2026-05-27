“Michael’s Influence Is Insane”: Pastor’s Video Dubbed With Michael Jackson Lyrics Sparks Debate
- A pastor preaching in front of a congregation went viral after another person reciting Michael Jackson's lyrics was dubbed over hers
- The post looked convincing, and many were in stitches thinking that the preacher was pretending to speak in tongues
- TikTok users were up in arms as the funny TikTok video sparked a debate about Michael Jackson's hit song
A video posted on 11 May 2026 became a comedic hit because of the pastor. A misleading caption claimed that the church leader was reciting lyrics by Michael Jackson to convince people she was spiritually gifted. The post gained attention, but online users were more interested in the lyrics of a Michael Jackson classic.
A pastor was taking part in a praise and worship at her church. She became a victim of editing magic in the clip by @harrymukonjez, where the preacher was made to look like she was repeating the words: "Mama-say-mama-sa-mama-coosa" from Michael Jackson's Wanna Be Starting Something.
The caption claimed the pastor was getting exposed for pretending to pray in tongues, which sparked a frenzy as many soon realised it was audio from a skit. Most of the attention turned to the lyrics after many viewers were mistaken that the original lyrics were: "I am saying one more time, I am not going to stop." The real lyrics translate to "you're a vegetable" in Duaka, which were sampled from an original song, Soul Makossa, by Mani Dibango. Watch the comedic video of the preacher below:
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Michael Jackson lyrics spark debate
Many people felt that the edited video of the pastor was hilarious. Viewers felt that the video exposed that she could not be trusted as a church leader. Read the comments below:
Tony joked about the video's caption:
"Dang, Turnitin failed to detect the plagiarism here ifykyk😭"
Okonma Hadebe pointed out the dubbed audio:
"Hayini they took the edit too seriously, they forgot the original video 😭no credit to the original comedian."
em.m010 was in awe of the impact Micahel had:
"The influence Michael had is insane."
naomi🤍 exclaimed:
"Omgggg LOL God forgive me for laughing 😅🤣"
Ẹmêldaä✨️ was also amused:
"I know you're lying😭"
Hąɗïjah❤️ joked about the edited video:
"What if Micheal Jackson’s spirit was on her? Please don’t judge first."
Humul The Apparel applauded the edit:
"People are creative 😂"
GunterBucks was confidently wrong:
"But Michael is actually saying I'm gonna say it one more time, I'm not gonna stop".
Might.B. hVrrsxn explained:
"MJ actually sampled it from a Cameroonian artist, Manu Dibango."
Other Briefly News stories about pastors
- A preacher became a viral sensation because he surprised his congregants with a meal of pizza in a TiktTk video.
- Africans were taken aback by a preacher who told people the standards she has for people in their 20s and everything they should achieve.
- Pastor At Boshoff of CRC sparked a clash after a video of him sharing his high expectations for employees in the church went viral.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za