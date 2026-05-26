Victor Udoh’s sudden death in Nigeria has left former clubs and football fans in shock

Southampton and Royal Antwerp paid emotional tributes after news broke on Tuesday

The talented winger had been rebuilding his career in the Czech Republic before tragedy struck

Victor Udoh has died aged 21 under suspicious circumstances in Abuja, Nigeria. Image: official_rafc, SouthamptonFC

Source: Twitter

Former Southampton winger Victor Udoh has died at the age of 21 after being found dead in Abuja, Nigeria, under what have been described as “suspicious circumstances”.

News of the Nigerian footballer’s death emerged on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, with Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad reporting that Udoh was discovered in the Nigerian capital shortly after returning home following the end of the Czech football season.

Reports described the circumstances surrounding the 21-year-old’s death as “suspicious”, although authorities had not publicly disclosed further details about what led investigators to treat the case that way at the time of publication.

The exact cause of death has also not yet been confirmed publicly.

Southampton and Royal Antwerp pay tribute to Victor Udoh

Southampton and Royal Antwerp later confirmed the tragic news in separate statements shared on X.

Southampton said they were devastated by the loss of their former academy player. The club wrote:

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21. The thoughts of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to Victor’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Royal Antwerp also shared an emotional tribute after learning of the winger’s passing. The Belgian side said:

“With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh. Our thoughts are with Victor’s family, friends, and loved ones.

"We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time. Rest in peace, Victor.”

Victor Udoh’s football career took him across Europe

Udoh began his European football journey after leaving Abuja-based side Hypebuzz to join Royal Antwerp in Belgium in 2023.

The winger quickly impressed in Antwerp’s youth structures, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances for the Young Reds before making his senior debut at just 19 years old. He went on to make 28 appearances for Antwerp’s first team and registered two assists.

Southampton signed Udoh in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Although he did not feature for the club’s senior side, he impressed for the under-21 team with two goals and one assist in eight matches.

However, his spell in England was short-lived. He left Southampton by mutual consent in September 2025 before joining Czech second-tier side Dynamo Ceske Budejovice the following month.

Transfermarkt records show he signed a contract with the Czech club until 2028.

Former Southampton player Victor Udoh has died. Image: SouthamptonFC

Source: Twitter

Former team-mate reacts to heartbreaking news

Former team-mate Pierre Dwomoh said he initially struggled to believe the reports. Dwomoh wrote on Instagram:

“At first you think something like this happens in your sleep, until you read the message thoroughly and realise: this is real.”

He added that the pair had recently discussed meeting during the off-season.

Udoh’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief from football supporters online, with many remembering the youngster’s talent and potential.

The football community continues to mourn the loss of the 21-year-old winger, whose career had already taken him from Nigeria to Belgium, England and the Czech Republic.

Tributes have continued pouring in as fans and former colleagues remember a player many believed still had his best years ahead of him.

Source: Briefly News