A postgraduate student in India reportedly escaped unharmed after her house was allegedly targeted with petrol bombs following a rejected relationship

Police reportedly recovered CCTV footage as investigators continue probing claims that the attack followed the woman cutting communication

Authorities allege bottles containing flammable material were thrown at the residence before the suspects fled the scene

Briefly News spoke to Dr Rejoice Modise and a medical professional known as Top Doc, who shared insight into how healthcare workers respond to cases involving both victims and alleged perpetrators of violent crime

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A disturbing case from India is drawing attention after a 21-year-old postgraduate student reportedly escaped unharmed when her home was allegedly targeted in a petrol bomb attack after she cut ties with a man she had known.

A bright fire engulfed the front porch of a residential home, spreading to a red motor scooter parked in the driveway. Image: @mustsharenews

Source: TikTok

According to reports, the woman from Kalikkanaickenpalayam near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore had become acquainted with a man identified as Karthik through Instagram. The pair reportedly formed a friendship and later entered a relationship. However, reports indicate the woman later discovered information regarding alleged criminal cases linked to him and decided to end communication.

Police sources reportedly stated that tensions escalated after the woman cut contact. Authorities allege the accused later arrived at the residence alongside a group before bottles allegedly containing flammable substances were thrown toward the entrance of the property on 24 May 2026, before the suspects fled.

What is the penalty of guilty of GBV?

According to Legal Wise, if you are found guilty of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, the legal system now hits back with severe, life-altering penalties designed to completely shut down repeat offenses. The law locks you into this registry for decades; even a relatively short prison sentence means waiting at least 20 years after your release before you can even apply to have your name removed.

The woman from user @mustsharenews's video was reportedly inside the house studying when the incident happened and escaped without injury. The complaint was filed by her father, who works at a local municipality, leading police to launch an investigation.

Investigators reportedly recovered CCTV footage from the area and have opened an inquiry into the incident. Reports further claim the accused had allegedly continued attempting to contact the woman following the end of the relationship. Authorities are continuing investigations as police work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dr Rejoice Modise told Briefly News that medical professionals are bound by ethical codes to treat all patients equally, regardless of the circumstances.

“Ethical code of conduct, each & everyone is given equal medical services regardless if it’s a victim or perpetrator, however victims are protected against perpetrators.”

She added that such situations are often emotionally and professionally challenging.

“It’s challenging, taking into account those who are vulnerable.”

Dr Modise also highlighted the frequency and seriousness of gender-based violence-related cases in clinical settings.

“Defilement, sexual assault have been one of the few cases of concern, protecting the victim against the perpetrator working alongside with law authorities.”

Top Doc explained that while healthcare workers are deeply affected by such cases, they are trained to separate emotions from clinical responsibility.

“Emotionally, one of the first things healthcare workers learn is that personal feelings cannot interfere with patient care. Very quickly, you learn to separate how you may feel from the responsibility in front of you.”

He added that treatment decisions are guided by urgency and structured medical ethics.

“Our approach is grounded in principles like distributive justice… In South Africa, we apply this through structured triage systems, which prioritize patients based on severity and immediate threat to life.”

Top Doc further noted that even though emotional detachment is necessary, the psychological impact on healthcare workers is real.

“The emotional burden is still very real, and many doctors carry these experiences long after the shift ends… much of it depends on personal resilience and support systems.”

He also emphasised the reality of working in high-violence environments in South Africa’s healthcare system.

“We work within one of the most trauma-heavy healthcare landscapes in the world… when a patient arrives critically injured, our responsibility is immediate: preserve life.”

An elderly resident ran down the paved driveway away from the blazing porch as the fire intensified. Image: @mustsharenews

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet saddened by GBV

Ducknaxolotlplushiez wrote:

“Chill, bro, it's just a rejection. 😔”

Gingka Hagane said:

“Allegedly? We just saw it, bro.”

Damned bush asked:

“Is the woman okay?”

Xo wrote:

“And we are the sensitive ones. 😔”

Xerozk said:

“Let's hear his side of the story before jumping to conclusions”

Void wrote:

“Respect someone's decision to reject. 💔”

Minos Prime said:

“It's not that serious. 😭”

Valentina wrote:

“Suddenly, his side of the story doesn’t matter. 💔”

Yumari asked:

“Allegedly?”

Kru said:

“Let's hear the man's side of the story first.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about GBV

Source: Briefly News