American actress Gabrielle Union shared a video of herself at AKJP Studio in Cape Town, a local fashion store

Union has a deep personal connection to Cape Town, having returned to Klein Goederust Wine Estate to bury her late father's ashes

People shared their love and emotion with her visits, with many touched that she chose South African soil for such a personal and meaningful family moment

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Gabrielle Union in SA. Images: @gabrielleunionofficial

Source: Facebook

American actress Gabrielle Union has been making Cape Town her home away from home, and her latest visit gave South Africans a lot to talk about. On 22 May 2026, Union shared a video on her Facebook page of herself inside AKJP Studio, a Cape Town fashion store that stocks only local South African designers.

She went in planning to buy one or two things and quickly found herself holding an armful of items as one of the store assistants lined up piece after piece for her. In the video she said:

"I have a problem. I was just gonna grab two things, and then we got Palomas. They got a little bit of everything."

A deep connection to Cape Town

Union's visit to South Africa carries more meaning than just shopping. She recently returned to Klein Goederust Wine Estate, the only Black-owned winery in Cape Town, for a deeply personal family moment.

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On a previous visit, Union had celebrated her 50th birthday there with her whole family, planting grapes and learning about the winemaking process.

This time, she returned to bury her late father's ashes beside a tree they had planted together during that earlier visit. She shared a video of the moment.

Who is Gabrielle Union?

Union is one of Hollywood's most recognised faces, known for her roles in Bring It On, Bad Boys II, Think Like a Man and the BET series Being Mary Jane, which she led for six seasons.

She is also an author and activist, with her memoirs We're Going to Need More Wine and You Got Anything Stronger? both becoming bestsellers.

She has been married to former NBA star Dwyane Wade since 2014, and the couple share a daughter, Kaavia James.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Fans react to Gabrielle Union in SA

The comments from the winery visit she shared on her Facebook page mainly moved people deeply:

@kenneth.modisakeng wrote:

"Thanks for choosing African soil. May you be richly blessed, all generations in your family going forward."

@tina.ramsey said:

"Condolences on the loss of your dad. This is a beautiful way to honour him."

@cynthia.mccain asked:

"What are you adding to the soil?"

@monnie.huddleston shared:

"Gave me an idea for my mom's ashes. I'll bury them by the lake. She loved being by the lake and fishing!"

@monica.porter wrote:

"Such a beautiful way to remember your dad. Prayers and condolences to you."

Gabrielle Union on a shopping spree in Cape Town. Images: @gabrielleunionofficial

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News