A school rugby match ended in controversy after allegations emerged that parents confronted opponents following a narrow defeat

Police have confirmed an investigation into an alleged firearm and assault incident linked to the fixture

The incident has drawn attention across southern Africa, where school rugby remains one of the region's most passionately followed sports

Parents allegedly stormed a school rugby field after a defeat, while police investigate claims that a firearm was produced in the chaos. Image: Mr_Tich

Source: Twitter

A school rugby match in Zimbabwe has sparked widespread discussion after parents were accused of storming the field following a narrow defeat, with police also investigating allegations that a firearm was produced during the aftermath of the game. The incident occurred after a match between Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Eaglesvale College, two schools known for their rugby programmes.

School rugby enjoys a massive following in South Africa and Zimbabwe, where traditional fixtures often attract large crowds of parents, former pupils and supporters. The allegations have therefore attracted significant attention from rugby fans across the region.

Police confirm investigation into school rugby incident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed on 14 June 2026 that an investigation had been opened into an alleged firearm and assault incident that occurred at Eaglesvale College in Harare on 13 June 2026.

In a statement shared on X, the police said:

"The ZRP confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with a firearm incident and assault case, which occurred at Eaglesvale College, Harare on 13th June 2026."

The statement continued:

"The incident took place during a rugby match between Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Eaglesvale College.

"The ZRP urges calm among parents, students, administrators and stakeholders as police investigations continue."

Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects.

Claims emerge after Eaglesvale's dramatic victory

The controversy came to light after sports broadcaster Tafadzwa "Mr Tich" Tichawangana shared allegations regarding events that reportedly unfolded after Eaglesvale's 14-13 victory.

Writing on X on 14 June 2026, Tichawangana said:

"Ugly scenes in schoolboy rugby as CBC parents stormed the field and allegedly assaulted an Eaglesvale player and a ref following their 14-13 defeat."

He further alleged:

"A CBC parent allegedly pulled out a gun but was restrained by other parents. Incident has been reported to police."

Rugby supporters react to allegations

The incident prompted strong reactions online. User @gospelmatondi wrote:

"Pfuti kumutambo wevana is extreme nonsense and irrational." The statement translates as: "A gun at a children's sporting event is extreme nonsense and irrational."

Another user, @01Chirasha, asked:

"Ko pfuti ndeyeiko pazvinhu zvevana?" meaning: "Why would there be a gun at a children's event?"

Meanwhile, @munyinhairi claimed to have witnessed the incident and wrote:

"I was there [and] am willing to give my statement to the police pane kakunyepa on what was said." The phrase means: "There are some falsehoods in what is being said."

However, @TekwaniSophia insisted:

"The CBC parent pulled out a gun in the presence of children putting them at risk, and also beat up an Eaglesvale student."

As investigations continue, rugby supporters, parents and school communities are awaiting clarity on exactly what happened after a match decided by just one point.

Parents accused of storming the rugby field after a dramatic one-point defeat. Image: Romain Doucelin/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi calls for more township school rugby matches

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi sparked debate about the future of school rugby in South Africa. She attended her son Nicholas' rugby match in Langa, Cape Town. Afterwards, she called on schools to play more fixtures in township communities.

Her comments resonated with many South Africans. Some said greater interaction between schools from different backgrounds could help break down barriers. Others argued it could create more opportunities for young rugby players and strengthen inclusion in the sport.

Source: Briefly News