Former Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants winger Mahlatsi 'Skudu' Makudubela announced his retirement on Thursday after 17 years in professional football

The 36-year-old made just one appearance for his final club, Siwelele FC, before confirming his retirement from the game this summer

Makudubela played across South Africa, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Tanzania, the DRC and Angola, and hinted that coaching is his next step

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Former Orlando Pirates winger Mahlatsi "Skudu" Makudubela has officially retired from professional football at the age of 36, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned four continents, more than a dozen clubs, and 17 years at the highest level.

Former Orlando Pirates star Mahlatsi Makudubela announces his retirement from professional football. Photo: @ZukiswaTshaka1

Source: Twitter

The announcement came on Thursday via social media, where Makudubela paid tribute to every club and individual who had been part of his journey.

"After 17 incredible years in Professional Football, today I announce my retirement from the professional game," he wrote, adding that the "coaching whistle is next."

A career built across borders

Makudubela's path through the game began at the SAFA Transnet School of Excellence in 2004. He went on to represent Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum Stars, and Golden Arrows before earning a move to Orlando Pirates in 2016.

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From there, a loan spell at Chippa United preceded a short-lived venture into European football with Karvina B in the Czech Republic, a stint that lasted just three days.

He returned to South African football with Highlands Park and the University of Pretoria (AmaTuks), before linking up with Marumo Gallants in 2021.

That chapter included continental action in the CAF Confederation Cup. Further stints abroad followed, with spells at Georgian side FC Gagra, Young Africans SC in Tanzania, AS Vita Club in the DRC, and Wiliete FC in Angola.

His final club was Siwelele FC, which he joined at the start of last season but managed just a single appearance before his departure.

Skudu's honours, gratitude and what comes next

In his farewell message, Makudubela reflected on the full breadth of his career, citing the MTN8, Telkom Cup, and NBC Premier League titles among his proudest memories. He expressed gratitude to coaches, teammates, physiotherapists, kit men, and supporters alike.

"Football gave me everything. The discipline. The brotherhood. The love," he wrote. "The boots are hung up… The Coaching Whistle is next."

Known for bringing flair and eKasi skills to every pitch he graced, Makudubela leaves the game as one of South African football's more widely travelled players of his generation.

Bafana star leaves Sundowns for PSL rivals

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star has decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for the second season running for Premier Soccer League rivals.

The South African international is one of the few players leaving the CAF Champions League champions this summer ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Source: Briefly News