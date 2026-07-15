Relebohile Mofokeng left Orlando Pirates for Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after a standout 2024/25 PSL season

The 21-year-old attacker named Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs as clubs capable of competing anywhere in the world

Mofokeng also featured in Bafana Bafana's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, where South Africa reached the Round of 32

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Relebohile Mofokeng has spoken out in defence of the Premier Soccer League, insisting South Africa's top flight deserves recognition on the global stage, shortly after completing his transfer to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 21-year-old winger, speaking to Metro FM, pointed to the quality produced by Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as evidence that the PSL can measure itself against the best competitions in the world.

"I never forget where I come from. I think we play in one of the best leagues. Obviously, we could compete on the world stage, which would mean playing against some of the best players in the world," Mofokeng said, as quoted by KickOff.

"We have Sundowns, we have Pirates, we have Chiefs — those are the three best teams, and they can compete everywhere in the world. So I think we are doing very well for our country, and we will keep doing well because the development structures in South Africa are growing every year. We are going to be something else in a few years," he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mofokeng's Rise From the PSL

A product of the Transnet School of Excellence, Mofokeng broke into Orlando Pirates' senior squad towards the end of the 2022/23 season. His development was rapid. In his final PSL campaign with the Soweto giants, he featured in 27 league matches, contributing 10 goals and eight assists.

That form earned him a place in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where South Africa made history by advancing from the group stage for the first time. The nation's run came to an end in the Round of 32, where they were eliminated by Canada.

His performances throughout the season ultimately attracted interest from Europe, with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise securing his signature ahead of the new Belgian top-flight campaign.

Mofokeng's transition to European football marks a significant milestone for South African football development, with the attacker himself crediting the structures that produced him for the progress the country continues to make.

Source: Briefly News