Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has reportedly travelled from Los Angeles to Belgium to complete a medical examination as he edges closer to sealing a transfer to Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

FARPost understands that the highly rated attacker did not accompany the Bafana Bafana squad on their journey home after South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end.

South Africa's memorable run at the global tournament concluded with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32. The national team is scheduled to depart Los Angeles for Johannesburg via Doha, with their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport expected on Thursday morning.

Mofokeng, however, was granted permission to leave the squad early in order to finalise his anticipated switch to Europe. Rather than returning to South Africa with his teammates, the 21-year-old travelled directly to Belgium, where he is expected to undergo routine medical tests before signing for UEFA Champions League qualifiers Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Newzroom Afrika reporter Vuyo Macoba reportedly saw the Orlando Pirates midfielder at Los Angeles International Airport before he boarded his flight to Europe. Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad has since reported that Mofokeng is due to arrive in Brussels on Wednesday to complete the remaining transfer formalities. The publication's journalist, David Van den Broeck, also confirmed the latest developments on social media.

Van den Broeck confirms imminent transfer

Posting on X, Van den Broeck wrote: "Union is close to signing a World Cup player: Relebohile Mofokeng [21], South Africa's number 10. The diminutive Orlando Pirates playmaker will travel from the US to Belgium to finalise the deal."

A move to Belgium marks another significant milestone in Mofokeng's rapid rise through the ranks. After graduating from Orlando Pirates' DStv Diski Challenge side in May 2023, the attacking midfielder quickly established himself as one of South Africa's standout young talents.

The 2025/26 season proved to be the finest of his career to date. Mofokeng played a crucial role as Pirates ended a 14-year wait for the Betway Premiership title before adding the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup to complete an impressive domestic treble.

He finished the league campaign with 10 goals and eight assists in 27 Betway Premiership matches, performances that have placed him among the favourites for both the Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season accolades.

His impressive club displays carried over to the international stage, where he delivered several eye-catching performances for Bafana Bafana, including an influential display against the Czech Republic during the group stage. South Africa advanced to the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time after finishing second in Group A behind co-hosts Mexico before eventually being eliminated by Canada.

Mofokeng had already enhanced his growing reputation earlier in the year with appearances for South Africa at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Across three senior seasons with the Buccaneers, the gifted playmaker has been directly involved in more than 60 goals in all competitions, leaving the club as one of its most influential figures while securing a long-awaited opportunity to test himself in European football.

Source: Briefly News