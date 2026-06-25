Bafana Bafana have broken new ground on football’s biggest stage, with South Africa finally reaching the World Cup knockout rounds after a memorable campaign

A young attacking star stepped up when his country needed him most, delivering a performance that has fans talking across the nation

The celebrations have been flowing as players, supporters, and South Africans reflect on a historic night that will live long in memory

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Bafana Bafana are in dreamland after a stunning victory against South Korea on Thursday morning sent them through to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Relebohile Mofokeng had an outstanding game against South Korea. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

After starting the tournament with a 2-0 defeat against Mexico, many would have quickly written off South Africa, who had never progressed beyond the group stages of a World Cup before. Victory was all that was required, and a 62nd-minute strike from Thapelo Maseko was enough to seal a historic moment for the team.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament. He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

The 21-year-old was the engine driving Bafana Bafana in the absence of suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena. The attacking midfielder was deployed in the No.10 role by coach Hugo Broos, playing further forward than Mokoena usually does.

However, Mofokeng dropped into every space he could find and controlled the game creatively, leading the match with four key passes.

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball under pressure from Han-Beom Lee #2 of the Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng shines as Bafana Bafana reach knockout stages

Mofokeng was substituted in the 80th minute as Broos looked to strengthen the midfield with the more defensive Jayden Adams to protect the lead.

In the opening match without Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana looked more defensive and struggled to create chances going forward. His introduction against Czechia brought more attacking spark, and after starting against South Korea, his influence was clear as South Africa secured victory.

His impact was visible for everyone to see. During the match, Mofokeng completed four key passes, with 19 of his 22 passes finding their target. He also completed five of six long balls, won two out of two tackles, and made three recoveries.

His reaction after the match was emotional as he celebrated alongside Maseko, the goalscorer, after Bafana Bafana achieved a historic World Cup milestone.

Watch the video below.

South Africans celebrate Bafana’s historic World Cup qualification

South Africans celebrated the team's famous win with pride and excitement.

@gowntv:

“Hey rhaaaaa uyindoda kwedini.”

@Kugompocity:

“I think they were drilled not to give any fouls closer to the box. I noticed they were very careful in that area the whole game. I hope it continues like this.”

@soowshie:

“Inspiring… se ke skgowa sa Vaal. We are proud, Poi!”

@INJAYASEGQ041:

“I know those Nigerians are not going to be happy, and I’m glad.”

@edith_molamu:

“Well done, Rele... you were outstanding 👏👌.”

@Mlamuli_RSA:

“Bafana Bafana 🔥🔥👌 ngaze nga happy ngezwe lethu elingajwayele ukusijabulisa.”

Hugo Broos fires at his critics

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had strong words for his critics after guiding South Africa to a historic win against South Korea on Thursday morning.

South Africa, who last featured at the World Cup when they hosted the tournament in 2010, were widely written off after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match

Source: Briefly News