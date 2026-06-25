Bafana Bafana stunned the football world by securing a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time in the nation's history

Hugo Broos delivered a passionate response to critics after South Africa's remarkable turnaround following a difficult start to the tournament

With a last-16 clash against Canada looming, South Africa's dream run continues as they chase another historic milestone on the global stage

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Bafana Bafana etched their name in the annals of history when they defeated South Korea 1-0 on 25 June 2026 to reach the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

South Africa, who last featured at the World Cup when they hosted the tournament in 2010, were widely written off after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match. However, they bounced back impressively, with a sensational strike from Thapelo Maseko securing a famous victory and ensuring head coach Hugo Broos became the first manager to guide Bafana Bafana beyond the group stages of a World Cup.

An elated Broos was in a defiant mood after the match and aimed a strong message at his critics.

"I'm very proud of the performance of my team and I think we gave an answer to all those big mouths of the last weeks that thought that we had to change something," said Broos.

Hugo Broos reflects on Bafana Bafana's World Cup success

Broos said reaching the World Cup knockout stages was particularly meaningful at this stage of his coaching career. The veteran tactician admitted the achievement could rank among the final highlights of a long and successful journey in football, describing it as the kind of ending many coaches dream of.

The Belgian also reiterated his unwavering faith in his squad despite the criticism directed at both the team and his methods in recent weeks. He emphasised the special bond he shares with his players, suggesting their relationship goes beyond the traditional coach-player dynamic and has been a key factor behind South Africa's success.

"I think I'm a friend of theirs. So the relationship between the players and me, this is very good."

Watch the clip below

Bafana Bafana target more FIFA World Cup history

Broos expressed confidence that his players would be fully prepared for the next challenge as they target a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. He said the squad remains highly motivated to continue making history and believes they have the hunger to achieve even greater milestones.

Watch the video below.

The Bafana Bafana coach added that his players are driven by a desire to silence doubters and demonstrate their quality on the global stage. He said the upcoming clash would provide another opportunity for the team to show how far they have come and whether they can extend their remarkable run in the tournament.

"I just know that the players will be ready again and try to achieve the third round," said Broos.

Next up for Bafana Bafana is a clash against Canada on 27 June as Broos looks to make even more history with his side.

Source: Briefly News