A photo of Siyabonga Nomvete posing with TV personality Minnie Dlamini surfaced on X on 24 July 2026

South Africans noticed the football legend's appearance in the snap and flooded the comments with concern and jokes

The post sparked a wave of reactions from fans who remember Nomvete in his Bafana Bafana prime

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A photo of Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvete standing alongside television personality Minnie Dlamini made the rounds on X on 24 July 2026, and South Africans had plenty to say about it.

The image was shared by X user @__T_touch, who captioned it simply:

"Minnie Dlamini with the legendary Siyabonga Nomvete 🇿🇦🔥"

While the post celebrated the meeting of two well-known South African personalities, it was Nomvete's appearance that grabbed most of the attention in the comments section. Fans who remember him from his days as one of South Africa's most celebrated strikers were quick to react, some with humour and others with genuine concern.

Fans Notice a Change in the Football Star

Siyabonga Nomvete built a reputation as one of the most exciting forwards to ever wear the Bafana Bafana jersey, known for his pace, flair and goals during his playing career. Seeing him in the photo alongside Dlamini, fans could not help but comment on how much time had passed.

Some kept it lighthearted. @Machiavelliii27 joked:

"Why does he look like he's been wishing he could meet her, like he's about to cry?"

Others were more reflective. @Sli_Simelane wrote:

"Okay, growing old is inevitable, but this doesn't look right, and from the bottom of my heart, I hope he is okay."

Mzansi Remembers the Legend

Despite the jokes, many South Africans clearly still hold Nomvete close to their hearts. The fact that the post sparked so much conversation speaks to just how much he meant to a generation of football fans. For many, he is not just a former player but a piece of South African sporting history.

Minnie Dlamini, for her part, remains one of the country's most recognised media personalities, making the photo a collision of two very different kinds of South African fame.

Source: Briefly News