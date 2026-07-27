Cindy Makhathini posted a strongly worded response on her Instagram story on Sunday, 26 July 2026, after facing body-shaming comments

The South African personality called out those who target others' appearances, saying their insults say more about their own character

An X user shared her statement on Monday, 27 July 2026, and Mzansi quickly weighed in with divided opinions

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Cindy Makhathini fired back at people who mock her appearance. Image: Cindy Makhathini

Source: Instagram

Cindy Makhathini has had enough. The South African media personality took to Instagram stories on Sunday, 26 July 2026, to address the wave of body-shaming she has been receiving, delivering a composed but firm message to her critics.

Rather than brushing it off, Cindy went on record with a full statement that made it clear she refuses to let strangers' opinions about her looks define her. The post was picked up by X user @sfisomahla14431 the following Monday, and it quickly gathered traction online.

Cindy Makhathini responds to body shaming

In her Instagram story, Cindy wrote:

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"I may not be beautiful in your eyes, and that's perfectly okay. Your opinion is yours to keep. I'm not chasing fame, attention, or anyone's approval. I don't bother anyone, and I live my life without interfering in yours."

She went on to challenge the behaviour directly:

"What I don't understand is why some people feel the need to make someone else the topic of their conversations, body shame them, or tear them down for no reason. If you don't like how I look, simply look away. It costs nothing to mind your own business."

She closed with a pointed observation:

"My appearance doesn't define my worth, and your insults don't define who I am. The energy you spend judging me says far more about your character than it ever will about mine. So keep your opinions if they aren't kind or constructive. I'll continue living my life, and you should focus on living yours."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts after Cindy Makhathini addresses trolls

Her statement landed differently for different people. Some rallied behind Cindy Makhathini Tango, while others took the opportunity to pile on further.

Here are some of the comments:

@phiphiMT offered sympathy:

"Yoh shame bullying is not nice vele"

@Pretty1_Vezi advised:

"She must block the noise"

@fotunell was sceptical it would change anything:

"Unfortunately, it won't make them stop"

@nonz_nonie, however, was less sympathetic:

"They want the spotlight so bad but don't want us to talk about them. 🥲"

@TyroneTyson20 doubled down with:

"Well, if you show it on the timeline, people have the right to talk about your body."

@Mdolomba98 went further with a crude remark:

"How are we supposed to mind our business when her body looks like a chicken bhuquza?😭"

Mzansi reacted to Cindy Makhathini's statement. Image: Cindy Makhathini

Source: Facebook

Video of Cindy Makhathini knocked out at groove causes a buzz

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Cindy Makhathini appearing intoxicated at groove has gone viral on X (Twitter)

In the clip, Makhathini was lying on the ground, seemingly unable to get up, as she was too drunk.

Source: Briefly News