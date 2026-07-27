X user @sanelenkosiii called out South African DJ Cyan Boujee for allegedly using photos from American luxury creator Kernsters in her Instagram photo dump

The original images appeared on TikTok on 10 June 2026, with Kernsters known for high-end unboxing videos and showcasing luxury cars

Mzansi reacted strongly to the allegations, with some noting that Cyan Boujee deleted the post shortly after the accusation went viral

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Cyan Boujee exposed for faking her lifestyle. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and socialite Cyan Boujee is under fire after being accused of passing off another creator's photos as her own in what many are calling a desperate attempt to maintain her glamorous image online.

X user Sanele Nkosi (@sanelenkosiii) made the allegation on 26 July 2026, claiming that images Cyan Boujee shared in a recent Instagram photo dump were not her own. According to the post, the photos originally belonged to Kernsters, an American luxury digital creator widely recognised for her lavish unboxing content and videos showcasing high-end vehicles. The images reportedly first appeared on TikTok as far back as 10 June 2026.

Cyan Boujee exposed for faking her soft lifestyle

Nkosi wrote:

"The pressure to keep up with social media's high standards appears to have Cyan Boujee stealing content from American creators. In her latest Instagram photo dump, the DJ shared images that originated from luxury digital creator Kernsters, who is well known for her lavish unboxing videos and showcasing high-end cars."

The accusation quickly picked up steam on X, with many users piling on to question the authenticity of the DJ's online persona. The situation escalated further when followers noticed that the socialite, who previously sparked pregnancy rumours, appeared to have deleted the post after the callout went viral.

See the original post that sparked the backlash below:

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's stolen photo

The story divided social media users, with reactions ranging from laughter to mild defence. Here is what people had to say:

@nonz_nonie laughed:

"Baphi abo 'Lord Whatever she said in her prayers'😂😂😂Nina Social Media is not a real place..😂🤞"

@Pinkdoll_love remarked:

"Social media has people chasing a lifestyle so hard that some end up pretending it's theirs instead of building their own. This reminds me of Sinqobile Tusani yooooh senzima🤭🙆🏽‍♀️"

@TheRealOpheliaX gushed:

"Listen, I salute the person who noticed because I'm sure she thought no one would tell😂and if it wasn't for this post I would have been fooled like everybody on that other app."

@Mizzyb1 defended:

"People are busy stealing billions worth of our tax rands. Sesi Cyan 'stealing' some random American person's pictures does not harm us in any way. Don't you guys always complain that they stole black people's land? Why do you care that their pics were stolen?"

@MpotuGladys said:

"She deleted the post😅"

@LushIceBabe added:

"I always tell her minions not to believe everything she posts; she is not what they think she is😄but ke ngingubani na😝"

Mzansi debated after Cyan Boujee was exposed for faking her lifestyle. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee sparks speculation after deactivating Instagram

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee reportedly deactivated both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, despite having a combined following of nearly 4 million.

On Monday, 20 April 2026, X user ChrisExcel102 fuelled speculation by suggesting a connection between Cyan Boujee's disappearance from social media and the arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

Source: Briefly News