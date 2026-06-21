Cyan Boujee made an unexpected return to social media, and rumour has it that she didn't come back on her own

The rumours surrounding her suspected pregnancy intensified after the controversial YouTuber-turned-DJ shared a video showing off her flawless face and what many believed to be a baby bump

While several users gushed over her glowy skin, convinced that the break from social media had done wonders for her, others speculated that her radiant skin was a pregnancy glow

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Cyan Boujee made a dramatic return to social media. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

South African YouTuber Cyan Boujee has returned to social media, and fans can't help but notice her striking radiance in a now-viral video.

A video of the controversial influencer surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on 19 June 2026, sparking an immediate frenzy. In the clip, she sings along to Zee Nxumalo's hit single Ngithathiwe, officially marking her sudden comeback to social media.

In late April, Cyan, real name Honour Zuma, suddenly went quiet on social media and later revealed that her hiatus was due to personal reasons. This was followed by her deactivating her social media accounts, leading to many rumours about what could have inspired the unexpected move.

The social media wipeout arrived on the heels of the rumours that the influencer was getting married after she was spotted in traditional attire.

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Although that speculation quickly fizzled out, a far more explosive rumour emerged just days later, raising serious questions about Cyan's source of income.

The YouTuber-turned-DJ was linked to the City of Ekurhuleni Manager, Kagiso Lerutla, who was arrested in late April over a multi-million-rand corruption scandal.

Briefly News reported that speculation arose around the pair's apparent relationship after Cyan deactivated her social media page shortly after Lerutla's arrest.

The businessman was also linked to media personality Sithelo Shozi and singer MaWhoo. Their flashy lifestyles have come under intense scrutiny, leaving social media users to question whether their designer wardrobes and luxury international trips are funded by their own hard work or shady dealings.

With her comeback to the socials having already caught many people's attention, social media users are waiting to see what more is to come from Cyan's return.

Watch the influencer's video below.

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee's video

It didn't take long before online users revisited the pregnancy rumours after catching a glimpse of what they believed was a visible baby bump in Cyan Boujee's video.

Mmalenyalo_ said:

"Oh, yeah, she’s preggies."

ElsSaidIt was excited:

"Cyan's baby bump is now showing. I just know she will make a great mom."

niggakazii reacted:

"Bathong, I really cannot believe that our baddest b in the block, Sesi Cyan, really got knocked up and thrown out of the game. I wonder who the baby daddy is."

Social media believes that Cyan Boujee is pregnant. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others could not stop raving over "Sesi Cyan"'s striking beauty.

ItsMe_Ru said:

"Yeses, this girl's face card is not a joke."

Malie_N wrote:

"Ya, no, her face card is undeniable."

chauke_donald added:

"Show me a better Face Card, I'll wait."

Babalwa M raises pregnancy rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video from one of Babalwa M's performances.

The Amapiano singer left social media buzzing after she stepped on stage in a figure-hugging gown that accentuated what fans believed was a baby bump.

Source: Briefly News