Old Picture of Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla Resurfaces Following Ekurhuleni City Manager’s Arrest
- An old photo of Cyan Boujee and a man believed to be Kagiso Lerutla has resurfaced online following his controversial arrest
- With rumours circulating that the pair were romantically involved, online users have begun digging into the influencer's past to find concrete evidence of their apparent relationship
- And as the Ekurhuleni City Manager remains behind bars facing serious charges, online detectives have linked the resurfaced image to Boujee’s previous displays of luxury, sparking fresh debates about the source of her high-end lifestyle
The digital footprint of controversial DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee has once again come back to bite her following the high-profile arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla on Monday, 20 April 2026, at OR Tambo International Airport.
On 21 April, an old photograph featuring Cyan and a man who resembles Lerutla has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), sending shockwaves through social media and serving as the ultimate confirmation of their apparent relationship.
The picture was shot at an event, showing Cyan glammed up and seemingly holding hands with the businessman. Despite having most of his face cut out of the snap, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to identify Lerutla by his distinct facial features.
It arrived shortly after it was confirmed by those who've followed Cyan's journey that she admitted to being in a love triangle with Lerutla and fellow influencer Sithelo Shozi.
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Kagiso Lerutla was arrested alongside several other high-ranking officials in connection with a tender fraud case involving over R50 million. He is facing charges of theft and money laundering. Meanwhile, neither of his alleged partners has been legally implicated in any wrongdoing.
However, social media detectives have proceeded to send an urgent notice to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to dig into Cyan, Sithelo, and singer MaWhoo's lavish lifestyles, believing that they may have benefited from corruption.
Having recently celebrated purchasing a R10 million rand house, social media was quick to speculate that the influencer's DJing gigs and content creation payouts could not have been enough to secure the property.
With her social media accounts deactivated and her bank accounts frozen under suspicious circumstances, social media continues to dig into her past, suggesting that the country may finally know the truth behind Sesi Cyan's lavish lifestyle.
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See Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla's picture below.
Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee and Kagiso Lerutla's photo
Once again, social media detectives have left the timeline impressed.
Kat97_23 said:
"SAPS really needs to look into creating a social media task team."
_tshwanelo_ was suspicious:
"I’m afraid these rumours could be true."
TheeGossipGrlx predicted:
"She's going to have a meltdown, omg!"
ntebogengcara suggested:
"They should arrest the baddies, too."
TheRealLovJones speculated:
"He definitely paid for the body upgrade."
ArenaNthabi laughed:
"And she claimed that she doesn’t know him."
Anele Mdoda unlocks X account
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda finally unlocking her X account following the wave of backlash over her husband's alleged "shady" business dealings.
Despite an attempt to tweet through the drama, online users reminded the radio personality that they had neither forgotten nor moved on from the scandal.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za