Media personality Cyan Boujee surprised her followers over the weekend when she reportedly purchased a mansion worth R10 million

A video of the influencer's alleged new home trended on social media on Saturday, 4 April 2026

South Africans weighed in on the reality TV star's reported multi-million rand new house

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DJ Cyan Boujee buys a R10 million house. Images: CyanBoujee24

Source: Instagram

Popular social media influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, trended on social media over the weekend when she reportedly bought herself a brand new house worth R10 million.

The Pretoria-born entertainer previously surprised her fans when she announced that she was taking a break from DJing.

Cyan also recently addressed social media rumours that she was taking a break from work because she was expecting a baby.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared photos on its Instagram account of the DJ's alleged new house on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

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The blog said: "Cyan Boujee struck hard, and her lucky stars got her a house worth 10 million rands. While the economy in SA is down, the sultry bombshell from Pretoria is shopping like the price of petrol hasn't gone up, from Louis Vuitton bags, to designer outfits that can buy you a smaller nyana (a little) apartment, including a car, and still get a change."

The social media influencer reportedly showed off her new stunning home in Midstream Ridge Estate, including driving around in a V-Class worth a whopping million rands, and a BMW.

Briefly News contacted Cyan Boujee for a comment on Sunday, 5 April 2026, regarding her new home and cars.

Social media users comment on the DJ's reported new place

Gomolemo_nkhoma replied:

"In an economy like SA, unexplained luxury isn’t impressive; it raises questions. When the lifestyle is louder than the work, people will question the source. No one is jealous. People are just tired of seeing wealth that doesn’t match the work."

Nromma_ wrote:

"It’s her turn, bafazi (ladies). Can we celebrate young black women doing great things? I am so happy for her🙌🙌🙌."

Lee_mcgold said:

"She works hard. She deserves this and everything else she desires. Congratulations to her 🥂🔥. Boss moves for sure 👑✨😍."

Simply_keamo responded:

"I don’t know if the people in the comments are being sarcastic or I’m the problem 💀."

Sugababiie_ reacted:

"What a hard-working woman. 👏🔥 It can only be God."

Thato_marule said:

"I am so proud of her😍.'

Helloleloem commented:

"Madlanga Commission is still going to be long at work."

Kelebs_girl replied:

"That time my bank balance was 000 makudzumela nikuphi 😭😭."

Kellymashike said:

"I didn’t know the DJ industry had so much to offer."

Prishamakwela reacted:

"This girl is beautiful, yhoo! Her and Mawhoo...congratulations to her, the house is beautiful ❤️."

Lerato_nta said:

"I don't care how. But I'm happy for her! ❤️."

Mskhloe_s responded:

"She really works 👏🔥🙌on the clock and always moves with the times. She deserves 👏❤️ 🙌."

Mac_n1 reacted:

"Wait, she’s a multi-millionaire now? I guess 🚶🏽‍♂️. Let me mind my business before batho bare re jealous, (before people say I am jealous). Shine wena girl ✨."

Gosht__t wrote:

"I love this for her 😍🔥."

Nthabi_mamakopano said:

"But she worked very hard last year; she was definitely at her peak. She deserves this. Congratulations to her 👏🏽🙌🏽🥂🍾."

South African influencer Cyan Boujee buys a R10 million mansion. Images: CyanBoujee24

Source: Instagram

Pictures: A look inside controversial influencer Cyan Boujee’s daring vacation in Dubai

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African controversial influencer, Cyan Boujee, was living it up in Dubai.

The popular YouTuber-turned-DJ shared multiple pictures of herself enjoying her vacay.

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Cyan's content.

Source: Briefly News