MacG spoke candidly about being born into privilege and how that has helped his family throughout the years

The controversial podcaster revealed that his grandfather was a multimillionaire who had acquired several successful businesses in the 60s, which are still functioning decades later

His revelations sparked widespread admiration from fans and online users who praised MacG for speaking honestly about his foundation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MacG opens up about benefitting from generational wealth. Image: Rethabilee_.

Source: Twitter

MacG shared insights into being born into privilege and how his family’s wealth has sustained them over the years. Known for his often controversial commentary on public figures on Podcast and Chill, the media mogul sparked a heated debate among fans after speaking honestly about his affluent foundation.

His family history came to light during an in-depth interview with broadcaster David Mashabela of King David Studios on 16 July 2021, during which he pulled back the curtain on his childhood, revealing that the true mastermind of his family’s wealth was his late grandfather.

According to MacG, his grandfather was a phenomenal multimillionaire businessman who built an expansive commercial empire during the 1960s, a time when it was exceptionally difficult for Black entrepreneurs to thrive at that scale. His grandfather’s diverse business portfolio included a chain of retail shops, a massive farm, and a commercial petrol station.

The podcaster shared that his grandfather owned one of the largest mansions in the entire Venda region, adding that his private farming land was actually larger than the reigning king's territory.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

MacG revealed that his grandfather's businesses and success have sustained his family for decades. Image: MacGUnleashed

Source: Twitter

While many celebrities often project a self-made, "started from the bottom" narrative, MacG earned immense praise from online users for acknowledging that his family’s current comfort is directly tied to generational wealth. He stated that his family continues to benefit from the inheritance left behind by his grandfather's estate.

"He was a big deal. To this day, he left us so much inheritance that we still live from the things he did."

This financial cushion provided a safety net for the podcaster throughout his life, offering a baseline of stability that few young creatives in the entertainment space are fortunate enough to have.

Despite building Africa's largest independent podcast, MacG admitted no one in his family has matched his grandfather’s massive wealth. When asked if he was reaching that level of financial success, MacG stated he was "far from it," noting that their career paths are completely different.

Watch MacG's interview below.

Fans react to MacG's generational wealth

Fans took to social media to praise the podcaster's transparency. Many applauded him for honestly acknowledging his privilege, while others noted that he was not the only local entertainer who came from generational wealth.

chifugah said:

|If you think MacG moves the way he does without an insane backing, you're a bird. All the birds on this site trying to cancel him always killed me, like you have a dude who moves recklessly like that and you think he cares about getting cancelled? LOL!"

1st_Vince noted:

"You can tell that he's working for self-actualisation and not for survival."

_Ngcobo_ reacted:

"I need my grandkids to speak about me like this one day."

SIYA_VS wrote:

"I always tell people that everyone who really makes it, especially in the entertainment industry, is not from poverty or absolutely nothing. Each and every one of them downplays their background. All the A-list celebrities in SA are not from a poor background; they exaggerate their situations."

MacG reveals why his wife rejected his past proposals

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to MacG sharing the real reason his wife turned down his earlier proposals.

Years after surprising her with a proposal in front of thousands of fans, the podcaster revealed that they were on different periods in their lives.

Source: Briefly News