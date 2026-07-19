Dricus Du Plessis Beats Kamaru Usman by Unanimous Decision at UFC Fight Night
- South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis returned to winning ways against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Saturday
- The 32-year-old entered the bout as the No. 2 middleweight contender following his title loss to Khamzat Chimaev last August
- Usman's loss extended a difficult recent run, with the 39-year-old now having dropped four of his last five fights
Dricus Du Plessis secured a unanimous decision victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City on Saturday, 19 July 2026, putting himself firmly back in contention in the middleweight division.
The South African, who entered the contest ranked No. 2 at middleweight, moved his professional record to 24-3-0 with the win. It marked his first outing since losing the UFC middleweight championship to Khamzat Chimaev last August, a defeat that ended a nine-fight winning streak inside the UFC.
Dricus Du Plessis eyes title shot
With the victory, Du Plessis has repositioned himself as a legitimate challenger for the middleweight belt. Current champion Sean Strickland now appears the likely next target for the 32-year-old South African.
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Kamaru Usman's slide continues
The result compounded a difficult recent stretch for Usman. The 39-year-old, a decorated former welterweight champion who held that title for over two years and made five successful defences, has now lost four of his last five bouts. Both of his defeats at middleweight came in back-to-back fashion, leaving his future in the division uncertain. His most recent win came against Joaquin Buckley in June last year.
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.