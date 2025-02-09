Dricus Du Plessis triumphs over Sean Strickland again as he retains his UFC Middleweight Championship title

The South African fighter dominated American MMA star in the rematch held in Sydney, Australia on Sunday morning

Fans across South Africa rejoice as Du Plessis cements his legacy with a dominant performance to keep the belt

Dricus du Plessis continued his dominance in the UFC middleweight division after defeating Sean Strickland in the early hours of Sunday morning at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The fight ended with the South African MMA star winning by unanimous decision, which reaffirms his position as the undisputed middleweight champion of the world.

The 31-year-old dominated all the five rounds and was the deserved winner with Strickland failing to impress the fans with his performance.

Dricus Du Plessis punches Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 9, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis retains UFC middleweight title after defeating Strickland

Du Plessis edged out Strickland by a small margin in round one and was looking like a close, same as the last time the match-up. The South African fighter had a few decent kicks, while his opponent only sat back behind his jabs.

The American MMA fighter was left bleeding from his mouth at the end of round two, with Dricus also edging him out again. The Mzansi fighter landed a jab up top while Sean was able to find his range with nice combinations midway through the round.

In the third round, DDP out-strikes Strickland and landed some punches on him, but the South African didn't dominate the round as he did in others.

Dricus was all out in round four and a big shot from him broke Strickland's nose. The American was close to giving in the round but managed to see it to the last round.

In the last round, the fans at the arena were booing both fighters as it didn't meet up their expectations, but Du Plessis maintained his dominance in the round to take back home the title.

DDP was announced as the winner of the middleweight championship fight by unanimous decision with a scores of (50-45, 50-45, 49-46).

TumeloTiger1 said:

"He's the champ. The man's excellence cannot be denied. Da*n!🏆🏆🏆🏆"

HushMoney_GG commented:

"Our boy🔥♥️...Strickland got cooked."

Fighting Daily reacted:

"Absolutely destroyed Strickland's nose. From that point forward, you just knew Strickland lost this fight."

Malumz360 wrote:

"That Strickland is weak the only thing he knows better is to talk too much."

ItsLowkeyOver shared:

“Came home from work to Sean Strickland getting his nose broken who’s got it better than me man."

AHT_YssY responded:

"We're happy for him, let's hope he'll take Trump's offer."

Du Plessis hails Elon Musk and Trump

Briefly News also reported that Dricuss du Plessis praised United States of America president, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk for crticising the South Africa’s race-based laws.

DDP made the comments ahead of his fight with Strickland in the UFC 312 event in Australia.

