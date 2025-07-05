A South African Police Service member in Tshwane made big achievements in his career by securing multiple qualifications

The educated police officer made impressive strides with his various degrees, which he earned through hard work and dedication

Many South Africans were impressed by the effort that the South African police officer put into educating himself

A man who is in the South African Police Service (SAPS) pursued his education. The highly educated constable made strides with his studies and came out of it with multiple degrees to his name.

An SAPS constable earned more than one degree and is part of the training for younger officers. Image: @MDNewss

Source: Twitter

The SAPS member went above the beyond the call of duty with his effort to earn higher education. Many people were inspired by the constable.

In a post by @MDNnewss, Constable Stephen Koloku received recognition for his outstanding work as a SAPS drill instructor at the Tshwane SAPS Academy. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Policing, and then earned an Honours Degree in Police Science, and more impressively, he is pursuing a degree in Forensic Science and Technology. Constable Koloku has experience as an investigator from the Etwatwa Detective Branch in Ekurhuleni, which is invaluable in his role. The hardworking constable is also in charge of preparing future law enforcement officers with his expertise as a detective and academic.

SAPS officer impresses

A South African policeman posted a TikTok video of what a day of work looks like for him. People were not expecting him to have an action-packed workday. In the clip, he zoomed around his squad car, patrolling neighbourhoods and confronting wrongdoers. He even broke down a door in one snippet of his day. People got to see how he interacts with the community while serving and protecting. TikTok viewers were genuinely surprised that he got some work done as an SAPS officer.

In another related story, SAPS officers who were newly recruited into the squad celebrated the end of their training. They were all assembled and delivered a heartfelt song. The officers gathered and sang amagwijo in a video that went viral. Many people were touched to hear the unity as the police officers' voices melded together to create a stunning melody.

SAPS officers' viral moments have shown how friendly they can be. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

SA applauds SAPS constable

Many people thought the SAPS constable with multiple degrees was very impressive. Netizens applauded Constable Koloku's dedication to serving the community as an investigator and trainer. See photos of the Constable's graduations below:

@Beryl71381306 was impressed by the constable:

"Well done! "

@Lebelo_la_ applauded the constable:

"This is just amazing! "

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

Another constable caught people's attention and went viral because of a lavish purchase that she made, which left some South Africans up in arms.

South Africans were touched by a TikTok video of police officers who brought a child immense joy when they interacted with him.

A police officer left people laughing after he got distracted by a groovy TikTok while arresting someone.

South Africans had a lot to say about police officers who were not able to stand their ground against a crowd that came for them.

Source: Briefly News