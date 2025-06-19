A TikTok video showed the bond between some officers who gathered together and they delivered a vocal performance

The South African Police Service (SAPS) members sounded like a united front, which caught people's attention

Online users shared their thoughts on the video of the police officers who showed a hidden talent

Some South African police officers became viral sensations after doing an entertaining video together. The SAPS members were gathered, and their voices melded together in harmony.

SAPS officers sang igwijo in TikTok video that went viral. Image: abongilewawa

Source: TikTok

The video of the policemen received more than 7,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who shared divided thoughts about the SAPS officers displaying their singing skills.

SAPS officers perform together

In a video shared on TikTok by @abongilewawa, a group of police officers was singing a traditional song. The men harmonised as they sang their gwijo flawlessly. The video of the SAPS officers received mixed reactions.

SAPS has action packed day

In a different story, SAPS officers received his flowers for swimming with the community. The man posted a video where he showed some details of his day as a policeman. Many people were amazed to see how many dangerous situations he gets himself into. In the clip, the police officer had to break down a door in search of a potential suspect. He also showed how busy he is with the SAPS squad car as he made his way through various neighbourhoods during the day. Online users remarked that they were not expecting the man to show a busy day as a SAPS member.

SAPS officer vlogged a day of hardwork on the job protecting South Africans. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

SA split over SAPS's igwijo

While some appreciated the unity shown among the policemen, other people were not as impressed. Online users complained about the crime rate in the video, saying they were not interested in watching police officers sing. Read the comments and watch the video of the SAPS officers below:

Xoliswa Siyasanga M💫 said:

"All the best bafowethu May the Lord protect you always 💙"

Pumla Gugwana wrote:

"Wanya tsotsi😃😃🥰🥰such a bunch of beautiful police🥰we proud of u bantu bomthetho."

Hlwayi wished the officers well:

"May the almighty God protect you from dangerous criminals. Keep on safeguarding us."

Chichi wrote:

"I'm worried about crime guys in the meantime, be busy, yipractise yamagwijo. Makebojima neSWART."

mntanendoda remarked:

"One thing l like about Xhosa people benza sure ngeGwijo."

Nompumelelo Cynthia applauded:

"Gwijo from SAPS👌"

Empress_Azola added:

"May you never be counted amongst corrupt officials."

