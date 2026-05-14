Vuyo Zungula has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa over his decision to take the report on Phala Phala on review

The African Transformation Movement leader also criticised the Speaker, Thoko Didiza, for the way the matter was handled

Zungula joined the likes of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in walking out of Parliament

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Vuyo Zungula criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for breaking the same Constitution he helped write. Image: Wikus de Wet/ African Transformation Movement - ATM (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Vuyo Zungula has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that he had no moral authority to stand in Parliament and address members when he was subject to impeachment.

Zungula made the comments outside Parliament on Thursday, 14 May 2026, during Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer (Q&A) session in the National Assembly. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader joined the likes of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in walking out of Parliament during the session.

The parties walked out after raising objections to being addressed by a president who was facing impeachment proceedings. Speaker Thoko Didiza maintained that the Q&A would continue, saying that it would not debate matters that fell outside the official agenda for the day.

Zungula unhappy with the Speaker and Ramaphosa

Speaking to the media outside, the ATM expressed annoyance with both the Speaker and the President.

Zungula noted that it was the first time that the House was meeting since the Constitutional Court’s ruling, but everyone treated the situation as if it were business as usual.

“Not even the Speaker is taking the nation into its confidence to say, as Parliament, we have formally charged the President. Because an impeachment committee means the president is being charged.

“However, they want to downplay this crisis as if nothing is happening, as if there's no crisis. There is a crisis,” he said.

Vuyo Zungula was unhappy with the way the Speaker, Thoko Didiza, handled proceedings. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Zungula notes the irony of the situation

The ATM leader also stated that, in the 34 years of democracy, the country has never had a president who was charged by Parliament before. He said that no matter what people said about other presidents, none of them had ever been subjected to impeachment.

“This is the first president who is subject to impeachment. And it's even worse. It is the president who is said to have been writing the Constitution. Yet the irony is him breaking the Constitution to an extent that he's going to be impeached,” Zungula stated.

Zungula accuses Ramaphosa of disrespecting Parliament

He added that the progressive parties could not be allowed to be addressed by someone who was charged by Parliament and who disrespected Parliament.

The ATM leader noted that Ramaphosa elected to take Parliament to court by reviewing the Section 89 report, and he was trying to stop Parliament from doing what Parliament was supposed to be doing.

“That man sitting inside answering questions has got no moral authority to stand in that house and address people, yet he is subject to impeachment,” Zungula concluded.

National Assembly Speaker moves to establish Impeachment Committee

Briefly News reported that the Speaker indicated that she would initiate the process to constitute the Impeachment Committee.

Thoko Didiza made the decision following the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the Phala Phala farm saga.

Didiza announced the seven steps that will be taken following the court’s ruling that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally.

Source: Briefly News