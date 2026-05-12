The EFF has reportedly written to the BCCSA regarding the political commentary made on a Moja Love TV show

Zimoja Daily is allegedly under fire for the statements made regarding Malema's stance on the Constitutional Court's ruling on the Phala Phala case

The broadcaster has responded to the complaint and suggested that an open discussion would help solve the matter

EFF has laid a complaint against the TV show 'ZiMoja Daily'. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly written to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) following a segment from a Moja Love TV show.

The party, led by Julius Malema, has challenged some of the commentary made on Zimoja Daily regarding the leader's reaction to the Phala Phala case.

What Malema said about Phala Phala saga

Briefly News previously reported that the EFF welcomed the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the Phala Phala scandal on 8 May 2026.

The EFF Commander-in-Chief (CIC) recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign so that the focus could be on impeachment proceedings.

“If I were him, I would resign,” he told the media.

He argued that the President would have his hands full in running the country while there is an impeachment.

Reacting to his utterances, host Karabo Isiah criticised the EFF's stance on this, saying they are focusing on the wrong thing.

"Can you see how happy he is? He is joyful. My word, Julius. Do you think all that's happening there will put food on the table of ordinary South African citizens?" the host asked.

Julius Malema’s EFF has laid a complaint against ZiMoja Daily. Image: EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

EFF fights back

EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane responded to this, claiming that the message portrayed on the segment was unverified and did not adhere to journalistic standards.

"The programme disseminated unverified allegations, misrepresented facts and undermined findings of the Constitutional Court. Furthermore, it failed to uphold basic principles of fairness and journalistic integrity by not affording the EFF a right of reply to the claims made. Such conduct is not only irresponsible but also constitutes a breach of the BCCSA's code of conduct," the statement reads.

According to TshisaLIVE, the broadcaster, Moja Love, announced its intentions to have a respectful discussion with the EFF, which would be broadcast on TV and take place in Soweto.

Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said: "As a broadcaster committed to fairness, accountability, and the constitutional principles of freedom of expression, Moja Love believes it is important to create a platform where differing views can be openly engaged."

Ndlzi slams Ramaphosa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was very dissappointed and he made sure his discontent towards President Cyril Ramaphosa following his speech addressing the Phala Phala panel report was known.

The politician-turned-broadcaster said it was disappointing that instead of addressing the storms and heavy rains affecting people's lives and possible plans of aid, the President only focused on himself and his Phala Phala mess.

His strong message resonated with many supporters, as more calls for Ramaphosa's impeachment gain momentum following the Constitutional Court's recent ruling.

Source: Briefly News