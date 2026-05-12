Mbuyiseni Ndlozi recently expressed his discontent towards President Cyril Ramaphosa following his speech addressing the Phala Phala panel report

The politician-turned-broadcaster said it was disappointing that instead of addressing the storms and heavy rains affecting people's lives and possible plans of aid, the President only focused on himself

His message resonated with many supporters, as more calls for Ramaphosa's impeachment gain momentum following the Constitutional Court's recent ruling

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address. Images: MbuyiseniNdlozi, CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Political commentator and broadcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has launched a scathing critique of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech, accusing him of prioritising political survival over national crises.

On 12 May 2026, Ndlozi voiced his deep disappointment with the President’s priorities on his X (formerly Twitter) page, arguing that his speech was overly self-centred and failed to acknowledge the urgent struggles of ordinary South Africans.

Specifically, the former Power FM presenter pointed out that while devastating storms and heavy rains are currently battering many parts of the country, the President seemed more focused on his own political future than on providing a clear plan of aid for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

"Storms and heavy rains are devastating people's lives in the Cape. The chap took the platform to address us about not resigning and made zero mention of this weather crisis. Nothing about our people’s well-being in this difficult time!"

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of only focusing on himself and failing to prioritise others. Images: MbuyiseniNdlozi, CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

In the address, dated 11 May, Ramaphosa reiterated that, upon his election, he promised to serve the country with integrity and would therefore not resign. The president added that he respected the constitution and would abide by the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

The President has maintained his innocence, denying any criminal activity or violation of his oath of office. He committed to cooperating with all investigations, dismissing the accusations as "hearsay" and stating that no concrete evidence had been presented against him.

Ndlozi emphasised that this was a "terrible show of leadership" by Ramaphosa, saying the lack of consideration for his people was a "true measure of his leadership."

This critique struck a chord with the public, many of whom feel that the government is disconnected from the immediate crises facing the nation.

See Mbuyisendi Ndlozi's post below.

Social media reacts to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's post

Like Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, his followers said it was deeply concerning and disappointing that the President prioritised his position over the livelihood of his people. Read some of the comments below.

Velli4RealDawg criticised Cyril Ramaphosa:

"That chap is only worried about himself."

Vumani__Mbatha said:

"He also didn't mention anything about illegal immigration and youth unemployment. I think it's time these politicians start catching hands."

Nkoskhodola_23 wrote:

"The fact is, Ramaphosa doesn't care about South Africans. He said nothing about what is happening in Cape Town, it was all about himself, what he never stole, he is not resigning, bla bla bla; poor leadership."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's critique of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech sparked a heated debate. Image: MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others criticised Ndlozi, claiming he was looking for anything to bash Ramaphosa.

Hasman7455 said:

"Aaah, but Ndlozi, you're being unreasonable. You still have the EFF effect on you. Blaming the president for everything, hating him for no good reason nje."

Lebo_Alexis_ bashed Mbuyiseni Ndlozi:

"I live in Cape Town, and I can tell you for free that you're spewing nonsense. No one is drowning here, and a lot of the pictures you're seeing online are AI. Depending on social media for news, and you call yourself leadership?"

TebogoM55342202 wrote:

"I don’t care about Ramaphosa and the ANC, but now you're expecting him to talk about storms and rains which came naturally? His talking about it, what difference will it make in the Cape? Ndlozi, sometimes you can be a mini Malema."

Mmabatho Montsho celebrates Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mmabatho Montsho's birthday wish to her husband, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The actress and activist shared a brief message to her hubby on social media, which was met with much cheer from their supporters.

Source: Briefly News