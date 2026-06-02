PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— Opposition parties want National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to recuse herself from matters related to the Section 89 Impeachment Committee. African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula announced the collective decision before the committee’s first sitting on 1 June 2026, which was established following a Constitutional Court judgment directing Parliament to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Vuyo Zungula took a swipe at Thoko Didiza. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

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According to IOL, opposition parties met ahead of the sitting to discuss the committee’s chairperson and Didiza’s oversight role. Zungula stated that because Didiza voted against processing the Section 89 report in 2022, opposition parties, including the MK Party, DA, and EFF, agree she must not oversee decisions regarding evidence leaders or the committee's terms of reference.

Speaker’s Office Denies Interference

Zungula clarified that parties are not calling for Didiza’s removal as Speaker, but specifically for her recusal from this impeachment process. He also alleged that Didiza met with legal advisors to taint the process, a claim strongly denied by the Office of the Speaker.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo stated that the Speaker has no role in the impeachment committee and has never met with the president's lawyers. Ngcobo noted that parliamentary committees report to the Chair of Chairs, Cedric Frolick, and suggested Zungula read parliamentary rules. Didiza previously affirmed that she complied with the court judgment, which set aside parliamentary Rule 129I as unconstitutional and ordered Parliament to refer the panel’s report to an impeachment committee rather than sending it directly to the House.

Thoko Didiza accused of shielding Ramaphosa

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ATM slammed Didiza and accused her of protecting Ramaphosa. This was after she denied a debate in Parliament.

Source: Briefly News