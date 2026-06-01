PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The Impeachment Committee on the Section 89 Enquiry elected RISE Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as its chairperson on 1 June 2026 after it was established following a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Makashule Gana has been elected to lead the Impeachment Committee. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the committee met on 1 June after Gana was nominated alongside United African Transformation (UAT) Wonderboy Mahlatsi, whose party is part of the Progressive Caucus, including the African Transformation Movement, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. EFF MP Omphile Maotwe nominated Mahlatsi. African National Congress (ANC) MP Mikateko Mhlaule nominated Gana, and Democratic Alliance MP George Michalakis seconded the nomination.

Who voted for Gana?

The DA’s MPs cast their vote in favour of Gana. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and RISE Mzansi voted for Gana. By contrast, ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party and the United Democratic Movement voted against him.

The Constitutional Court overturned the National Assembly’s decision not to act on the Section 89 Panel report into the Phala Phala saga. The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution after more than R3 million was stolen from his couches at Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Ramaphosa was also scrutinised for not reporting the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Thoko Didiza releases names of committee MPs

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza released the names of the MPs on the Impeachment Committee. The MPs were selected after the Constitutional Court ruling in favour of an impeachment process.

Source: Briefly News