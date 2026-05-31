Orlando Pirates legend Edward “Magents” Motale has named the player he believes stood out most during the club’s treble-winning campaign.

The Buccaneers secured a domestic treble in Abdeslam Ouaddou’s debut season at the helm, wrapping up the Betway Premiership title last weekend after already lifting both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies.

A major highlight of their league triumph was Sipho Chaine’s exceptional form between the posts, as he set a new top-flight benchmark with 21 clean sheets—breaking Ronwen Williams’ previous record of 18.

Speaking to KickOff, Motale expressed satisfaction with the league success, calling it a long-awaited achievement.

He added that, in his view, Chaine was the standout performer of the season for Pirates, pointing not only to his record-breaking shutouts but also to his overall influence on the team’s performances. According to Motale, the goalkeeper provided strong leadership from the back and played a key role in organizing the defensive unit.

He further argued that Chaine deserves serious consideration for a place in the Bafana Bafana setup, while also stressing that missing out would not diminish his contribution or quality.

Motale concluded that international selection is always competitive, noting that not every deserving player makes a World Cup squad. If Chaine is overlooked for now, he can continue building his case through consistent performances and future opportunities with the national team.

Source: Briefly News