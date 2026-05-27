A South African taxi driver went viral on TikTok after sharing his intensive multi-day deep-cleaning routine, which took three days

The meticulous driver completely removed the minibus's interior, including all the seats and the floor carpets and washed them off the car

Locals were stunned by his dedication, with some jokingly threatening to eat messy snacks in his spotless taxi

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A local taxi driver gave his taxi a deep clean, impressing many viewers. Image: @khapadia_rsa

Source: TikTok

A dedicated South African taxi driver captured the admiration of social media users after documenting the intense, multi-day deep-cleaning process of his Toyota Quantum. The video, uploaded by TikTok user @khapadia_rsa on 24 May 2026, showcases the extraordinary care and pride the driver takes in keeping his commuter taxi immaculate.

The young man started with the inside of the bonnet on day one, ensuring the engine compartment was clean. On the second and third days, he moved on to a thorough overhaul of the passenger cabin. To ensure no dirt was left behind, the man unlocked and removed every single passenger seat from the taxi before ripping out the entire floor carpet to wash it separately.

The taxi driver deep cleans his Quantum

The creator, TikTok user @khapadia_rsa, used a liquid soap to scrub the metal floor of the Quantum, working diligently from the afternoon into the night. On the final day of the project, he mopped the interior, restored a few faded plastic parts back to life, and reassembled the washed carpets and seats.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Locals stunned by the taxi transformation

The impressive clip left local commuters amazed by the driver's work ethic and genuine love for his ride. Many praised him for respecting his passengers by providing a clean environment, noting they had never seen a taxi driver go to such extreme lengths for hygiene. Others jokingly said that they would be eating pies while riding with him.

Viewers respected the man for ensuring that his taxi was clean. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Slie_Mbhele shared:

"Not me thinking aziphumi izitulo ze (you can't remove the chairs of a) Quantum 😭."

User @UNIQUE

"Ndiyaqala uyibona le (it's my first time seeing this)😭."

User @Miss_Thembi_Mokwena said:

"Wait? The seats come off? I will never sit with peace of mind in the taxi 😂."

User @CREED13 advised:

"Bro, try spraying the mat black after cleaning."

User @ ThandoPhoswa commented:

"Ukube nisithanda njengalezimoto zenu (if only you loved us the way you love your cars) 😩."

User @KAYISE joked:

"Ngicela mewuthole u R2 ungnikeze owami (please, when you find R2, give it back, it's mine) 😩."

3 Briefly News taxi-related articles

A bold Mahindra bakkie driver in Johannesburg was praised across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming cars to beat the traffic congestion.

A confident taxi driver was filmed charming a white woman while casually leaning against her car door on the roadside, sparking massive laughter online.

A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised that he would ensure that she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.

Source: Briefly News