A confident taxi driver was filmed charming a white woman while casually leaning against her car door on the roadside

The video was shared on X, leaving viewers highly amused by the man's smooth operator attitude and undeniable confidence

Social media users praised the taxi driver’s boldness, with some jokingly speculating about the language barrier and wishing they could hear the conversation

A local taxi driver had to say a few words to a woman who caught his eye before she left. Image: @KingMntungwa

Source: Twitter

A lighthearted moment between a KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver and a motorist took the internet by storm after their charming street-side interaction was caught on camera.

The clip was shared on X by user @KingMntungwa on 6 May 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from an amused online community.

The taxi driver who had parked his car on the side of the road in front of the woman's car was filmed leaning against her car, talking to her. Clearly, in a rush, the woman opened her door, compelling the driver to move.

The taxi driver charms umlungu

After umlungu entered her car, the smooth operator continued the conversation, holding her driver's door while visibly looking smitten. The creator, X user @KingMntungwa, captioned the post expressing a wish to hear the duo's conversation.

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Watch the X video here.

SA loves the confident driver

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were in awe of the man's charming character. Many viewers wished to hear the conversation between the duo, with one user saying he would pay his last cent to be privy to the chat. Some jokingly said they were convinced that the driver was speaking English in Zulu, referring to how they often express discomfort speaking the language. Others called the taxi driver bold and shared how much they respected him for not shying away from speaking to the woman.

Viewers found the man's confidence cute. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Bongiz21 commented:

"I know my Zulu brother is speaking English in a Zulu way."

User @Xolani_khabazel shared:

"Big up to the Zulu taxi driver. Shooting his shot."

User @K_Magangi added:

"But, you can tell the conversation is sweet."

User @Buhlep said:

"Ungabathembi oSjava (don't underestimate the Sjavas of this world), they will surprise you nge (with their) English."

User @Sipho5771157305 shared:

"I would pay every penny just to hear that conversation."

User @LungstarSibiya commented:

"Once he stands like that on the door, uyashela (he's asking her out on a date), and he called her nkosazana (queen)."

3 Briefly News articles about taxi drivers

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A kind taxi driver invited a female motorist to his township, Dunoon, near Cape Town, and promised that he would ensure that she was safe, leaving social media users deeply moved.

A young lady proudly showed off her gifts from her taxi driver boyfriend, sharing that she didn't regret giving him a chance, but Mzansi said that it would end in tears.

Source: Briefly News