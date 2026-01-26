“14 Kids Is No Joke”: eHailing Driver Shares Rattling Opinion About Vaal Scholar Transport Driver
- A local motorist sparked intense debate after questioning the "killer" label given to the driver involved in the Vaal school crash
- The clip was posted on TikTok, where he acknowledged the immense trauma of the affected families while highlighting the commonality of traffic violations
- Social media users remained split between those calling for empathy and those demanding strict accountability for negligence
A viral video shared by a local e-hailing driver ignited a massive debate regarding the recent tragedy in the Vaal, where 14 learners lost their lives in a collision involving a 22-year-old taxi driver.
The clip was shared by TikTok user @brownfitboy on January 25 2026, where he acknowledged that the driver’s actions were wrong, but questioned whether he intended to kill the children or deserved to be branded a monster.
The man noted that he was sure most people had seen the tragedy and acknowledged the wrong that the motorist had done, stating the unfortunate reality for parents who would never see their children again. He, however, asked if the driver truly meant to kill the children, as he was being branded as a killer by the public. He further questioned if it was the motorist's first time driving the learners for him to be painted as such a monster. The driver pointed out that many others frequently overtook cars on a solid line during traffic, adding that while they may not have caused accidents, their actions were equally wrong.
Lambasting the culture of bought licenses
The e-hailing driver then lambasted those who bought their licenses, saying that going for a legitimate learner's test taught a person that it was wrong to overtake on a solid line. TikTok user @brownfitboy called for others not to label the motorist, stating he did not believe the man planned to kill the learners. He argued that, like many others, the driver made a huge mistake, though he admitted this specific error caused many families unbearable pain and trauma.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA is split over negligence and intent
The clip gained massive traction, with comments flooding in from a divided online community. Many viewers felt that the video belittled the families' pain, arguing that driving learners with such negligence earned him every negative label received. Some supported the statement, agreeing that the tragedy was a horrific mistake rather than a planned act of violence. Critics also pointed out that the driver reportedly swerved to save himself, intentionally exposing the children to the brunt of the impact.
South African teacher in Korea reflected on accountability after Gauteng school transport crash tragedy
User @vin petrol asked:
"I say yes, a murderer is what he is. Who takes such chances with children in the car?
User @gottfriedeiseb shared:
"Everyone makes mistakes, but patience when driving is better than taking risks."
User @Mohomed Ameen Hajat commented:
"He tried to save his life, but exposed the kids to the impact of the truck. He could have driven his taxi further into the bush or ditch quickly to avoid the crash. He was overtaking recklessly. But reckless again to only save his side from the crash."
User @Leeraar Faro said:
"Let's pray for both paŕties guys. All I want to say is let the law sing the last song."
User @isaac_few asked:
"No, bro, 14 kids is not a joke. If your child were in the taxi, would you have the same opinion?"
User @xKINGx commented:
"For me, this brother was long forgiven in my heart...We are humans; no one goes without sin."
