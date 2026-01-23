A popular philanthropist highlighted the harsh realities faced by the vulnerable after conducting a social experiment on the streets

The clip was posted on Facebook, showing the humanitarian in disguise, and bravely interacting with passersby who were moving up and down

Social media users expressed heartbreak over the lack of empathy shown to the homeless while celebrating the kindness of two strangers

The man known for his faceless acts of charity, BI Phakathi, sparked a massive conversation about human compassion after a daring undercover mission.

The video was shared on his Facebook account, BI Phakathi, on January 19 2026, where it gained significant engagement from a deeply moved online community.

The philanthropist and humanitarian, who never shows his face, disguised himself as a homeless person begging in the streets of an undisclosed South African location. The man sat at a corner asking people who were passing by for R2, but they all walked away without even looking at him. An elderly woman later emerged and seemed touched by the begging man, but he instead asked for R5,000, which shocked her. She remained kind enough to explain that she did not have it before he moved to another corner to approach people dining at a local restaurant.

Two kind strangers help BI Phakathi

The philanthropist then saw two men from Kagiso approaching in Muslim attire and greeted them with the religion’s greeting. He asked for R2, and they stopped to give it to him. This is when Facebook user BI Phakathi revealed himself and took the number of one gentleman to reward him later. He later noted that the more people shared the video, which is meant to remind people of kindness, the more he would add to the Kagiso men’s reward.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA is moved by BI Phakathi’s undercover mission

The video gained 392K views and nearly 600 comments from an online community that reacted with deep reflection. Many viewers said they realised after watching the footage that the lives of the homeless are extremely difficult. Some noted that this is how many individuals lacked empathy and suggested that passersby could have at least offered food instead of walking away. Others said that's how many individuals miss their blessings by not showing kindness to others. More praised the Kagiso men for stopping and giving the humanitarian the R2 he was asking for.

User @Rachel Williams said:

"A beggar's life is not easy. If they heard it's Boss Phakati, then they'd be shocked."

User @Chantel Stander Bosch shared:

"It's so sad, but we have been warned not to give any money as certain people use it for drugs or alcohol, so the innocent who really need that money for something to eat really suffer in the end."

User @Godwill Busani Mdabantu Ndukwana shared:

"Many of us struggle with empathy."

User @Carine Zikki Du Toit commented:

"Sad how we don't have time for each other. Even if you have no money, say something kind. It can get irritating at times, but kindness costs nothing❤️."

User @Magwegwe Onesmus shared:

"That's how we miss our blessings every other day because we don't yield to the spirit's lead. We don't even care to listen or ask why they are begging 🤔. May God grant all of us generous hearts."

User @Gene Reyneke said:

"We all can learn from this."

