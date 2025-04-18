A local businessman and NPO founder chose not to celebrate himself when he turned 40, instead giving back to five young men from disadvantaged backgrounds, massively

Some people celebrate milestones by hosting lavish parties or buying themselves huge gifts, but others make them about giving back.

A man, TikTok user @malcolm_fkn_wentzel, decided to spend an entire day spoiling five boys from less fortunate homes, showing them kindness and life values, warming the hearts of many social media users.

The man celebrates his birthday by giving back

In the video, the NPO founder explains his plan, adding that he wanted to celebrate his milestone meaningfully. The clip moves to show five boys speaking about how great it was to be selected. They all share details about their homes, all coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, in different parts of SA.

The clip moves to show them having interesting conversations inside his home before they all get in his car to his business premises, where he shows them a few things, before heading to the boardroom for a mentorship programme. They later head to the grocery store, where each of them is asked to pick a random person to pay for their groceries, spreading generosity in real life.

The charitable man wasn't done yet; he took the boys shopping at G-STAR, leaving them beaming with smiles. The group went to a restaurant for lunch and ended the day with a chilled boat cruise experience, just soaking it all in.

Mzansi loves the generous man

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing how touched they were by the meaningful celebration. Many said @malcolm_fkn_wentzel was the kind of man needed in every community, to shape young boys into good, responsible men.

Some highlighted how the experience was more than just gifts, but more about values. Others said the clip gave them goosebumps and hope for the future.

A group of young men from different parts of Mzansi went on a boat cruise after their mentorship program.

Source: TikTok

User @TheGorillakaziMrsG said:

"When will Malcom be recognized for his excellence in humanity? This guy is blessed beyond measure but gives back to everyone without racially profiling. A true definition of Ubuntu 🙏."

User @DimakatsoMachaba added:

"Why am I crying now🥰🥰🥰? May your pockets never run dry sir."

User @Carmen 🇿🇦 shared:

"When you live your life with gratitude & mindfulness, this is what happens. Malcom you are amazing and inspirational ❤️what you did was more than amazing. You touched these boys. You are a blessing❤️🙏🤗."

User @Fhatuwani added:

"Malcolm and DJ Karri are true examples of Ubuntu in South Africa 🇿🇦.This is the job that was supposed to be done by Ramaphosa and his team."

User @juska shared:

"This is Ubuntu."

User @anthony#2744 said:

"If we had a lot of Malcolm's in South Africa this country would have been far."

