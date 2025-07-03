A woman was having a big day after working hard for her higher education, and she needed her mum by her side

The graduate had a sweet moment with her beloved mother while she eagerly waited to walk the stage

Online users were moved by the woman who showed how much she needed to see her mother for her big moment

A graduate went viral for looking for her mom while on stage to fetch her degree. Image: Andile Mnisi

Source: Facebook

One lady who was graduating left people touched after showing that she is a mommy's girl. The graduate celebrating a big day went viral after online users saw how much she loves her mother.

The lady received thousands of likes on her graduation video. People commented on the clip, raving about the lady's wholesome moment with her mom.

In clip shared on Facebook, Andile Mnisi was waiting in anticipation to walk on stage at her graduation ceremony. She worriedly scanned the crowd trying to find her mom on her big day. The graduate's face completely transformed after seeing that her mother was sitting in the crowd ready to watch her become a graduate.

The graduate's parents were there to clebrate on her big day. Image: Andile Mnisi

Source: Facebook

Mom celebrates daughter's graduation

In a similar story, one mother was elated on her child's graduation day. The devoted mother went viral for celebrating her child earning a degree with a big gift. Many people were touched after seeing how the woman reacted to her child officially becoming a graduate.

South Africa moved by graduate looking for mom

Many people could relate to the video of the woman who wanted to find her mom. Some online users said the feeling of anticipating a parent's attendance for a special occasion doesn't change with adulthood. Watch the video of the woman graduating and read the comments below:

Lioubov Rance wrote;

"Literally have me in tears right now. 🥺🥺🥺I'm not a punctual person but whenever it's my daughters award ceremony I make sure I'm there before she gets up on that stage.🤞Congratulations to you, wishing you all the best on your future endeavours. 🎉👌 "

Siziwe KaMbangweni Matitit commented:

"It shows we are never too old for our parent's love and them showing up is of utmost importance."

Nandipa Menemene said:

"Mothers are truly the backbone of our lives."

Sibu Cheryl Hlatshwayo shared;

"This reminds me of little girls on stage in school looking for the parents in the audience 🥰 BiG or Small we will always be children to our parents . Love it."

Khanyile Thabile was touched:

"I can't wait to sit like that nam and watch my babies reaping ama fruits of their hard work 🙏"

